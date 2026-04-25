DC vs PBKS: Umpires Recall Nitish Rana After Marcus Stoinis’ ‘Catch’ At Boundary In Pure Drama At Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs PBKS: In pure drama at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana was given not out by the third umpire after being caught at deep square leg. Rana was at 74 runs from 38 balls when PBKS’ Marcus Stoinis caught him at deep square leg. As he walked back to the dugout, and David Miller was about to bat, Rana was instructed by the umpire to pause to ensure the catch was valid, since Stoinis had made the catch near the boundary line.

Stoinis’ demeanor implied it was a successful catch, but replays revealed that the Australian’s right leg made contact with the boundary rope while completing the catch. The choice was later overturned, allowing Rana to return to bat.

Bartlett ultimately dismissed the 32-year-old in the 19th over.

Rana, Rahul powered DC to 264/2 after 20 overs

Rana played a blistering innings of 91 runs off just 44 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and four sixes. Before the match, Rana had 2,930 IPL runs to his name. After his knock against the Punjab Kings, he now has 3,021 runs in the IPL at an average of 28.23. Notably, Rana’s 91 also stands as his highest IPL score.

Rana shared a record 220-run partnership with KL Rahul, guiding Delhi Capitals to 264/2 in 20 overs–the highest total of IPL 2026 so far. The 220-run partnership now stands as the second-highest for any wicket in IPL history, behind the 229-run stand between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli against the Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016 season.

Coming to the DC vs PBKS match, led by an unbeaten 67-ball 152 run knock from KL Rahul and a 91 from Rana, the Capitals dismantled the Punjab bowling attack to post 264/2.

DC finished strongly despite Rana’s late dismissal, adding nine runs in the final over to set a massive target. Punjab Kings’ bowlers struggled throughout, with only Arshdeep and Bartlett taking wickets in an otherwise one-sided batting display.

(with agencies’ inputs)

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