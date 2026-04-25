RR vs SRH Injury News: Pat Cummins to Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur? Ishan Kishan Likely to Face Demotion | Predicted Playing XIs And More

Rajasthan Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 36 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. RR occupy the third position on the points table. The inaugural champions of the IPL have achieved decisive victories against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants. Their sole losses have been to SRH and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR’s greatest asset this season has been their opening duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo was crucial in providing the team a quick start in the early games of the season, resulting in dominant victories for RR. The two left-handed batsmen are the top run scorers for the team, with Sooryavanshi scoring 254 runs and Jaiswal totaling 245 runs.

On the other hand, SRH’s strength lies in their impact players performing to their potential. Players such as Abhishek Sharma have set the stage on fire. The addition of Pat Cummins after a long leave of absence will be interesting to see how he performs on his return and how much he can bowl.

Will Pat Cummins captain the side?

It will be slightly unfair on Ishan Kishan, the stand-in skipper, but Cummins is likely to lead the side. Cummins is likely to replace Dilshan Madushanka.

Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 22

Rajasthan Royals wins: 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad wins: 13

RR vs SRH Likely Playing XI

RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Eshan Malinga, Shivang Kumar, Pravin Hinge

RR vs SRH Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

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