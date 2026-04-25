Concept Medical Signals a Shift Toward Long-Term Thinking

London [United Kingdom], April 25: At the Charing Cross Symposium 2026 this week, one theme kept resurfacing in quiet conversations between clinicians: what happens after the first year?

It’s a question that doesn’t always make headlines, but it tends to shape real-world decisions. The preliminary three-year data from the SIRONA randomised trial, presented by Prof. Ulf Teichgräber, leaned directly into that gap.

The study, backed by Concept Medical Inc., compares sirolimus-coated and paclitaxel-coated balloon angioplasty in femoropopliteal artery disease — an area where treatment choices have long been influenced by familiarity as much as by evidence.

Looking Past the First Milestone

For years, most discussions around drug-coated balloons have centred on JACC 6- or 12-month results. Those numbers are important, but they don’t always tell the full story.

SIRONA was set up to follow that story a little longer.

The trial had already reported its one-year findings in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, where the sirolimus-coated approach held its ground against paclitaxel across key endpoints. What’s different now is the added perspective of time.

What the Data Is Beginning to Show

At three years, the gap that’s starting to draw attention is reintervention.

Patients treated with the sirolimus-coated balloon showed a higher rate of freedom from clinically driven target lesion revascularisation. In simpler terms, fewer of them needed to come back for another procedure.

The rest of the data is, in some ways, just as important for what it doesn’t reveal. Mortality rates stayed aligned between the two groups. Major amputations remained rare. No unexpected safety signals appeared.

It’s not the kind of data that shouts. It’s the kind that settles in slowly.

Measured Optimism from the Clinical Side

Prof. Ulf Teichgräber, who presented the findings, didn’t overstate the outcome. His view was straightforward; the consistency over three years is encouraging, particularly in a setting where durability is often hard to demonstrate.

At the same time, he drew a clear line around interpretation. Not all sirolimus-coated balloons are the same, and results from one platform shouldn’t automatically be extended to others. It’s a reminder that device-specific data still matters.

Where Concept Medical Fits In

For Dr. Manish Doshi, the SIRONA trial reflects a longer game.

There’s an obvious commercial angle to any clinical programme, but in this case, the emphasis has been on building a dataset that extends beyond early reassurance. The company has leaned into longer follow-ups at a time when the market itself is starting to demand them.

As Concept Medical Inc. expands into more geographies, that kind of data may end up carrying more weight than initial performance claims.

A Subtle Shift in the Field

Nothing about the SIRONA update suggests an overnight change in practice. That’s not how this space works.

What it does suggest is a shift in what people are paying attention to.

There’s a growing sense that durability — not just immediate success — is becoming the more relevant benchmark. And studies that can hold up over time are starting to stand out.

If the final adjudicated results align with what’s been presented so far, the conversation around sirolimus-coated balloons could move from “alternative option” to something closer to a standard consideration.

For now, though, it remains what it is, an early but steady signal, and one that the field seems to be watching a little more closely.

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