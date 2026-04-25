IPL 2026: 3 Players Who Can Replace Lungi Ngidi If He Is Ruled Out For Entire Season After Head Injury During DC vs PBKS Match

IPL 2026: The sights and sounds of the ambulance on the Arun Jaitley Stadium turf still linger in the minds of cricket fans. While the official medical bulletin on Lungi Ngidi’s head and neck injury is still awaited, the grim reality is that a lengthy layoff—potentially for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season—is a distinct possibility. For Axar Patel and the Delhi Capitals (DC) management, this presents a significant tactical headache: how do you replace a Powerplay specialist who has been the heartbeat of your new-ball attack?

Fortunately for DC, their mega-auction strategy was built on “pace redundancy.” If Ngidi is sidelined, the Capitals have three world-class options ready to step into the fire.

1. The Return of the King: Mitchell Starc

The most obvious and exciting solution is the return of Mitchell Starc. The Australian left-arm speedster was rested for the early part of the season following a heavy international workload, but he is now reportedly “well-rested and ready to roar.” Starc provides something Ngidi doesn’t: the angle of a left-armer and lethal yorkers that can clock 150 kmph. With his extensive IPL experience, Starc’s return would immediately transform DC from a defensive unit into an aggressive one, though it would require careful management of the four-overseas-player rule alongside stars like David Miller and Tristan Stubbs.

2. The Kiwi Giant: Kyle Jamieson

If DC wants to replicate the bounce and hard lengths that Ngidi provides, Kyle Jamieson is the mechanical fit. Standing at 6’8″, the New Zealander can extract steep bounce even on the relatively flat Delhi decks. Jamieson’s ability to hit the “heavy” length makes him a nightmare for openers in the Powerplay. Having been a crucial backup in the auction, Jamieson is a proven international performer who has previously thrived in Indian conditions by mixing up his pace effectively.

3. The Skiddy Specialist: Dushmantha Chameera

We saw a glimpse of the future when Dushmantha Chameera took the field as Ngidi’s replacement for sometime. The Sri Lankan pacer offers raw, skiddy pace and has been in exceptional form in international T20s over the last year. Chameera’s ability to hurry batters makes him a perfect foil for the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. His performance in the high-pressure moments of the PBKS match serves as a direct audition for a permanent spot in the starting XI.

What’s Next For Lungi Ngidi?

Losing a player of Ngidi’s caliber is a blow to any team’s chemistry, but DC’s bench depth is arguably the best in the league this year. Whether they opt for the left-arm swing of Starc, the towering bounce of Jamieson, or the skiddy pace of Chameera, the Capitals remain a formidable threat. However, for now, the primary concern remains the health of the South African star, as the league prays for a swift recovery for the “Proteas” ace.