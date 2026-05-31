Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

Mandi Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The vote counting for the Mandi Municipal Corporation elections kicked off on Saturday morning, with tight security arrangements all around. This contest is being watched as this kind of crucial tussle… between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, in one of Himachal Pradesh’s more politically notable urban hubs, so everyone is paying attention.

The civic polls happened on May 17, and the counting for municipal corporations including Mandi was slated for May 31. Political workers and candidates showed up outside the counting centres pretty early, like before sunrise, as first signals started coming in from different wards.

As per election officials, counting is going on ward wise, and results will be announced right after each round wraps up. The final outcome is expected to swing the local political equations in a big way, even before the next round of elections in the state.