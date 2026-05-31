Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Live

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

🕒 Updated: May 31, 2026 07:36:42 IST
✍️ Written by: Saniya shaikh siddique

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

Mandi Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The vote counting for the Mandi Municipal Corporation elections kicked off on Saturday morning, with tight security arrangements all around. This contest is being watched as this kind of crucial tussle… between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, in one of Himachal Pradesh’s more politically notable urban hubs, so everyone is paying attention.

The civic polls happened on May 17, and the counting for municipal corporations including Mandi was slated for May 31. Political workers and candidates showed up outside the counting centres pretty early, like before sunrise, as first signals started coming in from different wards.

As per election officials, counting is going on ward wise, and results will be announced right after each round wraps up. The final outcome is expected to swing the local political equations in a big way, even before the next round of elections in the state.

Live Updates

  • 07:23 (IST) 31 May 2026

    Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced
Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced
Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced
Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP vs Congress Fight Intensifies, Ward-Wise Winners To Be Announced

QUICK LINKS