OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 29.05.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Friday Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore PF 555435

Kerala Lottery Result Today (29-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result: The primary objective of the Kerala State Lottery is to generate revenue for various welfare and development schemes across the state. Participants can check the Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result online through the official Kerala Lottery website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the results will be made available after the draw. Stay tuned as today’s lucky winners are announced!

Each Suvarna Keralam lottery ticket is priced at ₹40 and carries the prefix ‘SK’. Conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department, the draw is part of the state’s weekly lottery schedule and has gained significant popularity among participants across Kerala. The draw is scheduled to take place at 3 PM.

The eagerly awaited Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lottery Result will be declared today, Friday, May 29, 2026, by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Lucky Draw will begin at 3 PM, offering participants a chance to win attractive cash prizes.

The first prize winner will receive a grand prize of ₹1 Crore, while the second prize carries a reward of ₹30 Lakhs. Additional prizes will also be awarded across multiple categories as per the official prize structure. Thousands of ticket holders across the state are eagerly awaiting the announcement of today’s winning numbers.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Suvarna Keralam SK-54 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-54 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)