[LIVE] | Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Result Today (04-11-2025): SS-492 Tuesday 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket NO {SOON} | Check Complete Winners List & How to Claim
Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-11-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Lottery Result | statelottery.kerala.gov.in Falam: The price for each ticket is set at ₹50, and it includes the drawing number, which has the prefix “SS.”The highly anticipated Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, which is situated near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner to [SOON], followed by ₹25 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [SOON], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [SOON].
The state of Kerala organizes seven lotteries every week, and this lottery is one of the most favored draws, which takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The main purpose of the lottery is to provide financial assistance to several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners!
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-492 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –
Agent Name:
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Third Prize Winners Ticket No –
Agent name-
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: –
5th Prize Winners Ticket No-
6th Prize Winners Ticket No –
7th Prize Winners Ticket No –
8th Prize Winners Ticket No –
9th Prize Winners Ticket No –
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
If you win a prize, please note that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and an additional 10% will be withheld as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
A lottery ticket has several security measures attached to it, and any damage to it can result in the disqualification of the ticket from the prize, so it is best to safeguard it.
Prize winners up to ₹5,000 can claim their prize by simply visiting any authorized Kerala lottery shop with the original ticket. For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, winners are required to submit the ticket, along with valid proof of identity, at any bank or government lottery office.
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 4 November 2025. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.