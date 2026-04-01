‘Trust Level Is At Zero’: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Rejects US Talks, Says Tehran Is ‘Fully Prepared’ For Conflict

The “trust level is at zero” between Iran and Washington, according to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who has rejected the prospect of diplomatic progress. Araghchi claimed in an interview with Al Jazeera that Tehran has “never had a good experience from negotiations” with the US government and finds no “honesty” in US acts.

The Foreign Minister pointed to a history of failed agreements and recent hostilities as the primary reasons for the current diplomatic impasse.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Araghchi also addressed military tensions, stating that the Iranian armed forces are “completely ready” to confront any potential US ground operation.

Describing such a move as a “mistake,” he warned that Tehran is prepared for a land-based conflict.

“We are waiting for them,” he said, adding, “I don’t think they’d dare to do such a thing. There will be a lot of strength waiting for them.”

Araghchi further claimed that US forces have already sustained significant “casualties they’ve faced in their assets” and personnel, specifically mentioning damage to radars, aircraft, and refuelling tankers.

“We know very well how to defend ourselves. In a ground war, we can do it even better,” he told Al Jazeera, insisting that while Iran did not start the war, it has “defended ourselves” with great strength.

Regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Minister clarified that the waterway is currently “closed” only to those at war with Iran.

He argued that the strait lies within the “territorial waters” of Iran and Oman, making it “ordinary” for them to manage the route strategically.

“Only for the ships of those who are at war with us, this strait is closed. That is normal during war – we cannot let our enemies use our territorial waters for commerce,” he explained to Al Jazeera.

He noted that while some international shipping firms have avoided the route due to “security concerns” or “high insurance prices,” Tehran has provided “safe passage” for vessels from friendly nations.

According to Araghchi, “friends in the region and beyond” are being taken into consideration as Tehran looks towards the future of the maritime corridor.

Araghchi reiterated that the post-war status of the strait would be determined by Iran and Oman.

Although he insisted that the waterway might someday revert to being a “peaceful waterway for peaceful use,” he reiterated that his nation now sees “no reason to trust the US” and does not anticipate any fruitful outcomes from further negotiations.

(ANI)