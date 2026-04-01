Kristi Noem Husband Cross Dresser: Shared Images Online Wearing Women’s Clothing With Fetish Community, Know Husband-Wife Relationship And Affair With Corey Lewandowski

Kristi Noem, the former chief of the Department of Homeland Security has stated that she is “devasted” following allegations regarding her husband’s alleged online activity, as per remark shared by American media.

Kristi Neom’s representatives told the New York Post that ‘Neom is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.”

What we know about the allegation

As per the media report, Bryon was in touch of these women and exchanged messages for over a period of 14 months with at least three women, allegedly using the pseudonym “Jason Jackson” of messages in which Bryon complimented their appearance and shared his photos too.

The US newspaper Daily Mail also published the photographs which shows him wearing women’s dress and using padding or other things to change his appearance as female. These images were likely taken in early 2025 in South Dakota.

The women involve in conversation with Bryon shared their photographs in return of his cross-dressed images. The report also claims that Byrom Neom acknowledged having a wife and family during the conversation and exchange of images.

Former intelligence officials have suggested that such allegations substantiated could pose potential security risks. Marc Polymeropoulos told the Daily Mail that: “If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well.”

He further told that “Damaging information like this can be a tantalizing lead for a hostile intelligence service… that’s espionage 101.” Jack Barsky also commented on the issue saying, “It’s astounding that somebody whose spouse is at that level has that kind of bad judgment.”

Inside Husband – Wife Relationship

Kristi Noem and Brayon Noem met in high school and married in 1992. They have three adult children. During an interview in 2022 with Elysian Kristi described her family as a “transparent family”

Questions regarding the relationship between the couples have been raised earlier too, particularly in association with reports of an alleged relationship between Kristi Noem and political adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is also married but has appeared alongside Kristi at several public events. The reports suggest that he was present during a recent overseas meeting, and that the issue was raised during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, where Kristi declined to answer the questions. Also Read: Syrian Refugees To Return Home In Three Years: President Sharaa Thanks Germany For Opening Doors During Civil War—Kurds And German Opposition Question Minority Rights And Security