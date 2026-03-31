Fredrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany has stated that the Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa hope that 80 per cent of the Syrian refugee staying in Germany will return back to Syria within next three years.

During the civil war in Syria which started in 2015, around one million of Syrians migrated and sought refuge in Germany. Syrian Refugees To Return To Syria

Merz’s administration has taken strict action on refugees and migrants as support for the anti-immigration AfD party has surged. He said that the government will initially priorities the return of those who no longer have a valid residence right particularly the criminal offenders.

He further said that “Looking ahead over the next three years – as Sharaa has expressed his hope – around 80% of Syrians currently residing in Germany are expected to return to their home country.”

Merz added that many Syrian refugees had made significant contribution in Germany but that most wanted to go back to their homeland where they would play an important role in taking Syria ahead in terms of development. However, the chief of both the countries agreed that some of the Syrian refugees will stay back in Germany.

Chancellor Merz said that it was in his country’s interest that Syrian doctors and carers would be able to remain if they wanted to.

President Sharaa said he and Syria will never forget that how Germany had opened its doors for Syrian during the tough time of Civil war.

Sharaa said “We are proud that Syrians have learned very quickly to contribute to society,” he further said that “We are working with our friends in the German government to establish a ‘circular’ migration model.”

Sharaa added that this would “enable Syrians to contribute to the reconstruction of their homeland without giving up the stability and lives they have built here, for those who wish to stay” Germany’s Opposition Stand

Franziska Brantner, leader of Germany’s opposition Green Party said that going back to Syria was not an option for many due to lack of infrastructure and unstable security situation in Syria.

Franziska said many Syrina were “deeply anchored” in Germany and have systemically important jobs and children in school. Protest over Minority Rights

The Syrian President’s visit to Germany has been accompanied by a number of protests. The Kurdish Community in Germany (KGD) has called on Merz to demand binding commitments regarding the protection of minorities in Syria during the visit. This accuses the President of human rights violations and war crimes.

Several Syrian in Germany came during the refugee crisis of 2015 when the then Chancellor Angela Merkel made the decision not to close the borders to those fleeing the civil war.

Angela Merkel stated at that time that “We’ll manage this.” For some of her supporters, it was a pragmatic statement of intent. However, this decision turned out to be political liability for Merkel. She faced criticism for this with many seeing it as an open invitation for mass migration.

Far-right parties such as AfD, have since surged all over EU campaigning on anti-migrant platforms. Today the migration has become a major factor in European politics, with many governments imposing much strict controls Also Read: Is Barack Obama Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Alleges Former President’s Role In “Russia Hoax”—Know How DOJ Responded

