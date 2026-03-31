Is Barack Obama Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Alleges Former President’s Role In “Russia Hoax”—Know How DOJ Responded

US President Donald Trump has been targeting former US President Barack Obama on his various policies since he has been elected for the second term. The allegation on former President Obama has now become serious as National Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard has declassified a set of documents alleging Obama was behind the “Russia hoax” the Democratrs allegations regarding Trump’s purported links to Russia before the 2016 US election.

President Trump has taken many digs at former President Obama. Once he shared a video on internet showing Barack and Michelle Obama seemingly as monkeys. The video drew criticsm for being racist. Amid Trump’s continuing criticism of Obama over the “Russia hoax”. The supporters of Trump on social media are calling for arrest of Obama for this.

Numerous posts from Make America Great Again (MAGA) accounts has been shared demanding for Obama’s arrest. Even the news outlet Newsmax ran a segment where one of the guests called for Obama’s arrest. 🚨BREAKING: Newsmax reporting it’s time to arrest Barack Obama “It should shake every single American in their shoes. I hate to say this, but President Barack Obama, there is now incontrovertible evidence that he was the spearhead of a seditious conspiracy to subvert the will of… pic.twitter.com/GaMywWfuxR — QUANTUM GUARD ™️ (@QuantumGuard17) March 27, 2026





Could Barack Obama Be Arrested?

Tulsi Gabbard, in a series of declassified documents in July 2025 claimed that the Obama administration fabricated intelligence depending on the discredited Steele dossier, to falsely portray Russian interference as helping Trump’s election win over Hillary Clinton.

Tulsi described the allegations as a “prolonged coup” accusing Obama of treason. She even forwarded evidence to the DOJ for the potential prosecution of former President Obama and others; during the White House briefing she called them “irrefutable”

However, the Department of Justice found the evidence insufficient for the arrest. DOJ further reported that the Gabbard’s claims do not amount to new criminal evidence.

As of March 2026, no charges have been filled against Obama or other named official such as John Brennan or James Clapper. Also Read: ‘COME CLOSER’: Iranian Media Releases LEGO-Style Video Of Trump Highlighting ‘No Kings’ Anti-War Protests And President’s Tension

