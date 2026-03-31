‘COME CLOSER’: Iranian Media Releases LEGO-Style Video Of Trump Highlighting ‘No Kings’ Anti-War Protests And President’s Tension

A X handle has released an animated LEGO satire video on US president Trump which is grabbing everyone’s attention online. The video features LEGO style character and is highly shared by Iran supporters and Russian accounts.
The video is about two minutes long and it is made by Iranian media outlet named “Explosive News Team”. The video features US President Donald Trump sitting in his White House office and people are protesting outside the President’s resident.
Iran DARES battle-worn, bandaged LEGO Trump over Kharg Island GROUND INVASION — ‘COME CLOSER!’ pic.twitter.com/ZWneA8fdOA
— RT (@RT_com) March 30, 2026
The video portrays crowd protesting with banners of “No War with Iran” and “Stop the War.” The video is showing the protest which took place on 28th March in several cities of US under the banner of “No King” in which several progressive organisation participated to oppose the second term of President Trump. Prior to this, the No Kings Protest was held against the policies, particularly against US immigration and custom enforcement acts.
Also Read: What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction
The video has also critic the recent statement of US President regarding the control over sea routes and strait of Hormuz.
The video has been released during the time when US and Israel are having war with Islamic Republic Iran and tension in the region is on peak. However, this is not the first time the Iran has released such kind of videos prior to this also the supporter of Iran has released the animated clips criticising US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Also Read: Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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