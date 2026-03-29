What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction

No Kings Protest: Thousands of anti-trump events have been planned across US on Saturday, as part of the ‘No Kings protests.’ Millions of participants joined the demonstration and took the streets carrying placards and slogans.

The protest took place in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Minneapolis and other parts of the United States. Over 3,200 events are scheduled in all 50 states. The organisers of the protest claim that more than 9 million protesters are expected to participate in these events.

What is ‘No Kings Protests ’?

Popular Singers Springsteen and Joan Baez will lead a rally at the state capital of Minnesota where more than 1 lakh people are expected to gather in an area that became a flashpoint over Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Apart from Minnesota, other major rallies are taking place in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington.

Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that started the No Kings movement last year and led planning of Saturday’s event said, “The defining story of this Saturday’s mobilization is not just how many people are protesting, but where they are protesting.”

No Kings Protest Near Me

The organisers have released a map on their website which helps locals to the protest sites. The participants can find the location of the protest near them by just entering their ZIP code or address.

The organisers stated on the website that “As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite”

White House Reacts

The White House has reacted over the No Kings protest. The White House spokesperson Abigiail Jackson issued a statement dismissing the rallies as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions” of interest only to journalists

No Kings Protest on Iran war

The Saturday’s event come amid what organisers said was a call to action against the bombardment of Iran by US and Israel which has now turned into a four-week-old war Also Read: Did White House Phone Number Show ‘Epstein Island’ Tag On Android Devices? Here’s What Happened As Google Rushes To Fix The Glitch