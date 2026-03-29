LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
no king protest Raymond Group Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity no king protest Raymond Group Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity no king protest Raymond Group Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity no king protest Raymond Group Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
no king protest Raymond Group Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity no king protest Raymond Group Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity no king protest Raymond Group Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity no king protest Raymond Group Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > World News > What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction

What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction

Millions joined nationwide “No Kings” protests across the US opposing Donald Trump’s second term, with rallies in major cities and over 3,200 events planned. The demonstrations target his policies, while the White House dismissed them.

No Kings Protest, image credit: X
No Kings Protest, image credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 29, 2026 01:06:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction

No Kings Protest: Thousands of anti-trump events have been planned across US on Saturday, as part of the ‘No Kings protests.’ Millions of participants joined the demonstration and took the streets carrying placards and slogans.  

The protest took place in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Minneapolis and other parts of the United States. Over 3,200 events are scheduled in all 50 states. The organisers of the protest claim that more than 9 million protesters are expected to participate in these events. 

What is ‘No Kings Protests’? 

No Kings protests are a series of massive peaceful protest in the US organised against the second term of President Donal Trump. The protest particularly targets policies and rhetoric that critics describe as authoritarian, fascist, or anti-democratic, with the name “No Kings” showing opposition to the idea of absolute executive rule. 

You Might Be Interested In

Springsteen and Joan Baez in No Kings Protest

Popular Singers Springsteen and Joan Baez will lead a rally at the state capital of Minnesota where more than 1 lakh people are expected to gather in an area that became a flashpoint over Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. 

Apart from Minnesota, other major rallies are taking place in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington. 

Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that started the No Kings movement last year and led planning of Saturday’s event said, The defining story of this Saturday’s mobilization is not just how many people are protesting, but where they are protesting.” 

No Kings Protest Near Me 

The organisers have released a map on their website which helps locals to the protest sites. The participants can find the location of the protest near them by just entering their ZIP code or address. 

The organisers stated on the website that “As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite” 

White House Reacts 

The White House has reacted over the No Kings protest. The White House spokesperson Abigiail Jackson issued a statement dismissing the rallies as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions” of interest only to journalists 

No Kings Protest on Iran war 

The Saturday’s event come amid what organisers said was a call to action against the bombardment of Iran by US and Israel which has now turned into a four-week-old war

Also Read: Did White House Phone Number Show ‘Epstein Island’ Tag On Android Devices? Here’s What Happened As Google Rushes To Fix The Glitch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4no king protestno kings meaningwhat is no kings day

RELATED News

Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report Claims Country Offers Base To Terror Outfits Targeting India, Ranks No. 1 In Global Terrorism Index

‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’

Recent Visit Of Canadian PM To India Deepens Bilateral Ties Between Canada And India: Canadian High Commissioner to India

Did White House Phone Number Show ‘Epstein Island’ Tag On Android Devices? Here’s What Happened As Google Rushes To Fix The Glitch

E-3 Sentry AWACS Damaged After Iranian Missile Strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base, What Is Its Significance And How Do They Detect Threats And Control Battles?

LATEST NEWS

PSL 2026 Standings After Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match: Lahore Stay Atop, Hyderabad On Last Spot | Pakistan Super League Points Table

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Jacob Duffy Power Defending Champions to 6-Wicket Win in Season Opener

Multan Sultans Kick Off PSL 2026 Campaign With Dominant Five-Wicket Win Over Islamabad United

Next Gen Toyota Fortuner Updates: New Platform, Upgraded Design, And Modern Interior—Check All Specs And Launch

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on 28 March As RCB Beat SRH— RCB, SRH, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Steals Hearts, Blows Flying Kisses To Wife Anushka Sharma After His Imperious Knock — Watch Viral VIDEO

IPL 2026 | ‘Jasprit Bumrah Is Available To Play…’: MI’s Head Coach Puts ‘Speculations’ To Rest Ahead Of MI vs KKR

Vijaypat Singhania Former Raymond Group Chairman Passes Away At 87: From Textile Tycoon To Family Feuds, Check His Net Worth, Struggles, And Controversies

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Devdutt Padikkal’s ‘Explosive’ 61 Lights Up Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sets Up Bengaluru’s Chase

Adani Defence Delivers First Batch Of 2,000 Prahar, First Indigenously Manufactured Light Machine Guns To The Indian Army

What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction
What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction
What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction
What Is The ‘No Kings’ Protest? 3,200 Peaceful Rallies Across The US Against Trump’s Policies And Iran War—Know The White House Reaction

QUICK LINKS