LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz bajaj pulsar 180 Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Assembly Elections 2026 jd vance Iran US War Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

A Mahan Air aircraft bound for New Delhi was damaged in US airstrikes at Mashhad International Airport, amid escalating US-Iran-Israel conflict.

Mahan Air (IMAGE: WIKI)
Mahan Air (IMAGE: WIKI)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 30, 2026 21:33:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Mahan Air: A plane belonging to the privately owned Iranian airline Mahan Air, which was scheduled to depart for New Delhi, has been damaged in the US airstrikes.

Mahan Air Plane Bound for New Delhi Damaged in US Airstrike

This occurred at the Mashhad International Airport in Iran, according to the sources cited by the news agency ANI. The flight was scheduled to depart for New Delhi to deliver humanitarian aid on the 1st of April, where it would be required to pick up the aid, which would include medicines, among others.

Regarding the recent conflict in the Middle East, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that eight Indians have lost their lives, while one is missing in the recent “incidents” in the region.

You Might Be Interested In

Missile attacks by Iran against Israel

Iran has carried out missile attacks against Israel, and they expressed their gratitude to nations such as India. This is part of the retaliatory attacks against the U.S. and Israel’s military activities in the region. The missiles contained gratitude messages to the nations.

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan said, “Yesterday, an Indian national unfortunately lost his life in an attack in Kuwait.” However, he did not go into further detail regarding the circumstances that led to this death.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Mission in Kuwait is in touch with the family of the deceased and is coordinating closely with the local authorities to render all support and for early return of his mortal remains to India,” he said.

Who owns Mahan Air?

Mahan Air is a private Iranian airline that was founded in 1991 and is entirely owned by the Mol-Al-Movahedin Charity Institute.

Although it is classified as a private firm, it is closely associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The firm is often used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force to transport people and equipment. 

Key ownership and affiliation information:

Owner: The firm is owned by the Mol-Al-Movahedin Charity Institute, which is a firm located in Kerman, Iran. The firm is often described as a “charity” that is used as a front for Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps business activities. 

Affiliations: The firm is closely associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and has been sanctioned for supporting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force and Hezbollah. 

Key Personnel: The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer Hamid Arabnejad Khanouki, who has been in charge since 1996 and is closely associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. 

Nature of Business: The firm is classified as Iran’s largest private firm; however, it works in conjunction with the Iranian government and is often associated with other business activities that are questionable.

Middle East conflict

The Middle East conflict is now in its 30th day. On Sunday (March 29), over 3,000 people have died in the war that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting Iranian attacks on Israel and US military targets and other sites in Gulf Arab states.

ALSO READ: Trump Security Scare: F-16 Fighter Jets Scramble After Unresponsive Aircraft Breaches Restricted Airspace Near West Palm Beach, Here’s What Exactly Happened

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Humanitarian Missionlatest world newsMahan AirUS Iran war

RELATED News

Deadly Jebel Iraq Gold Mining Site Massacre Leaves 70+ Dead After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire, Raises Alarm Over South Sudan’s Security Crisis

Ex-Pak Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s Health Update: Dead Or Alive? Viral Death Rumours Spread After Drastic Fall Led To Severe Head Injury

‘I’m Not His Staffer, I’m Not Involved In…’ Usha Vance Finally Opens Up About Disagreements With JD Vance Amid 4th Child Controversy

Explained: What Is Kharg Island And Why Does It Matter To US? Inside Iran’s Oil Lifeline That Donald Trump Wants To Seize

Why Was Scott Mills ‘Fired’ From BBC Radio 2? What Led To His Exit? Allegations Over His Personal Conduct Surfaces

LATEST NEWS

‘No MS Dhoni Or…’: Chennai Super Kings’ Long-Standing 227-Match Streak Breaks During RR vs CSK Match

Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Did Ravindra Jadeja Point At Chennai Super Kings’ Camp After Dismissing Shivam Dube In Guwahati? Watch Viral VIDEO

CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson Fails to Impress on Chennai Super Kings Debut vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Fans Unhappy With Star Batter — Watch Video

What Is Vijay’s Net Worth? TVK Chief Declares Assets Worth Rs 404 Crore In Poll Affidavit Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

MS Dhoni to Retire After IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Drops Major Hint on Thala’s Future Ahead of CSK vs RR

Four More Shots Please Star Sayani Gupta Steps Into Production, Launches Banner Of Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM) With Debut Short Movie ‘Aasmani’

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Jaipur Students Launch ‘Veer Sahara’ to Simplify Access to Government Schemes for Defence Families

Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict
Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict
Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict
Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

QUICK LINKS