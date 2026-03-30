Who Owns Mahan Air? Iranian Plane Bound For New Delhi Carrying Humanitarian Aid Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad International Airport Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Mahan Air: A plane belonging to the privately owned Iranian airline Mahan Air, which was scheduled to depart for New Delhi, has been damaged in the US airstrikes.

Mahan Air Plane Bound for New Delhi Damaged in US Airstrike

This occurred at the Mashhad International Airport in Iran, according to the sources cited by the news agency ANI. The flight was scheduled to depart for New Delhi to deliver humanitarian aid on the 1st of April, where it would be required to pick up the aid, which would include medicines, among others.

Regarding the recent conflict in the Middle East, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that eight Indians have lost their lives, while one is missing in the recent “incidents” in the region.

Mahan Air aircraft was hit by the US in an airstrike at Mashhad Airport. The plane was reportedly scheduled to fly to Delhi for humanitarian aid: Iran Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2026

Missile attacks by Iran against Israel

Iran has carried out missile attacks against Israel, and they expressed their gratitude to nations such as India. This is part of the retaliatory attacks against the U.S. and Israel’s military activities in the region. The missiles contained gratitude messages to the nations.

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, Aseem R Mahajan said, “Yesterday, an Indian national unfortunately lost his life in an attack in Kuwait.” However, he did not go into further detail regarding the circumstances that led to this death.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Mission in Kuwait is in touch with the family of the deceased and is coordinating closely with the local authorities to render all support and for early return of his mortal remains to India,” he said.

Who owns Mahan Air?

Mahan Air is a private Iranian airline that was founded in 1991 and is entirely owned by the Mol-Al-Movahedin Charity Institute.

Although it is classified as a private firm, it is closely associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The firm is often used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force to transport people and equipment.

Key ownership and affiliation information:

Owner: The firm is owned by the Mol-Al-Movahedin Charity Institute, which is a firm located in Kerman, Iran. The firm is often described as a “charity” that is used as a front for Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps business activities.

Affiliations: The firm is closely associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and has been sanctioned for supporting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force and Hezbollah.

Key Personnel: The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer Hamid Arabnejad Khanouki, who has been in charge since 1996 and is closely associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Nature of Business: The firm is classified as Iran’s largest private firm; however, it works in conjunction with the Iranian government and is often associated with other business activities that are questionable.

Middle East conflict

The Middle East conflict is now in its 30th day. On Sunday (March 29), over 3,000 people have died in the war that began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting Iranian attacks on Israel and US military targets and other sites in Gulf Arab states.

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