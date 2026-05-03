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LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Need 130 Runs To Win

🕒 Updated: May 3, 2026 22:39:38 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PES vs HYK Live Score PSL 2026: Catch PES vs HYK Live Score, PES vs HYK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PES vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates. Photo X
Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates. Photo X

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen were bowled out for 129 in 18 overs after a strong start against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2026 final. Kingsmen raced past 50 early, with Saim Ayub and Marnus Labuschagne leading the charge. However, Zalmi fought back brilliantly as Sufiyan Muqeem and Nahid Rana sparked a collapse, supported by sharp fielding. Saim Ayub top-scored with 54, but lacked support. Aaron Hardie starred with four wickets as Zalmi restricted Kingsmen to a below-par total. Stay tuned for PES vs HYK live score, PES vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PES vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi have been the standout side of PSL 2026. They had been dominant in the league stage, winning eight of their 10 matches, losing only one and one being washed out. Zalmi were comfortably placed at the top of the table and they carried that momentum to the playoffs.

They put in a dominant display in the Qualifier against Islamabad United, prevailing by 70 runs in Karachi. Their batting unit has been consistent while the bowling unit has backed it with disciplined performances. Zalmi go into the final as firm favourites with a well-balanced squad and a captain in prime form.

Hyderabad Kingsmen

The Hyderabad Kingsmen have had a truly remarkable journey to the final. They had a dismal start losing four straight matches but staged a dramatic turnaround to win seven of their last eight league matches to sneak into the playoffs.

The Kingsmen had to go the harder route, placing fourth in the standings. They defeated Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 and then defeated Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 to reach the final. Kingsmen, playing their first PSL season, have proven resilient and adaptable, making them a dangerous opponent despite their underdog status.

Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a batter’s paradise throughout PSL 2026. High-scoring games have been a regular affair with the average first innings score in the last five games being around the 188-run mark.

The pitch has a good bounce and a decent pace for stroke-makers to play their shots freely. Some early help for bowlers, especially pacers, is available but generally this wears off quickly. Captains winning the toss will likely want to chase first. “Anything under 180 could be par or below par on this surface.

Head-to-Head Record

Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen have faced each other once in PSL history. Zalmi won that clash, successfully chasing down a modest 146-run target in a nail-biting finish off the very last ball.

Matches Played: 1
Won by Peshawar Zalmi: 1
Won by Hyderabad Kingsmen: 0
No Result/Tie: None

Live Updates

  • 22:33 (IST) 03 May 2026

    PES vs HYK PSL 2026 Final Live Updates: Can HYK Come Up With A Miracle?

    Peshawar Zalmi delivered a strong all-round effort to keep Hyderabad Kingsmen to a modest total, excelling with both the ball and in the field. After an early setback, Marnus Labuschagne looked in fine touch, playing some impressive strokes as Kingsmen raced to 50 inside five overs. However, his dismissal in that same over proved to be a turning point. From there, Zalmi seized control as wickets fell rapidly, triggering a middle-order collapse that Kingsmen never managed to recover from.

  • 22:24 (IST) 03 May 2026

    PES vs HYK PSL 2026 Final Live Updates: HYK 129 After 18 Overs

    Peshawar Zalmi wrapped up the innings in style in the 18th over, with Aaron Hardie leading the charge. He first dismissed the well-set Saim Ayub for a fighting 54, before picking up the final wicket of Akif Javed to bowl out Hyderabad Kingsmen. Despite a brief cameo and a boundary, the lower order couldn’t add much. Hyderabad Kingsmen all out for 129 in 18 overs

  • 22:17 (IST) 03 May 2026

    PES vs HYK PSL 2026 Final Live Updates: HYK 122/8 After 17 Overs

    Peshawar Zalmi kept things firmly under control in the 17th over, with Nahid Rana conceding just 4 runs. There was a brief moment of drama as Saim Ayub survived an LBW review and a no-ball offered a slight opportunity, but the Kingsmen failed to capitalize. Tight bowling and dot balls continued to build pressure.

    Score after 17 overs: HYK 122/8
    Saim Ayub 54 (49), Mohammad Ali 0 (6)**

  • 22:11 (IST) 03 May 2026

    Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Updates: Ayub Keeps HYK In Hunt!

    FIFTY FOR AYUB! 

  • 22:09 (IST) 03 May 2026

    PES vs HYK PSL 2026 Final Live Updates: HYK 118/8 After 16 overs

    Hyderabad Kingsmen continued to struggle for momentum in the 16th over, managing just 3 runs off Mohammad Basit. The highlight of the over was Saim Ayub bringing up a fighting half-century under pressure, reaching the milestone with a couple. However, boundaries remained hard to come by as Zalmi kept things tight.

    Score after 16 overs: HYK 118/8
    Saim Ayub 51 (44), Mohammad Ali 0 (4)**

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LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Need 130 Runs To Win
LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Need 130 Runs To Win
LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Need 130 Runs To Win
LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: PES Need 130 Runs To Win

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