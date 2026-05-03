LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates: Babar Azam Win Toss, PES Opt To Bowl Against HYK

PES vs HYK Live Score PSL 2026: Catch PES vs HYK Live Score, PES vs HYK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PES vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Today Match Final Updates. Photo X

Peshawar Zalmi vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: Babar Azam Win Toss, PES Opt To Bowl Against HYK. The Pakistan Super League 2026 Final, between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen, will be held on Sunday the 3rd of May at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and is set to be an exciting finale. With both teams peaking at the right time, fans can expect a high-octane battle to crown the new PSL champions. Stay tuned for PES vs HYK live score, PES vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PES vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi have been the standout side of PSL 2026. They had been dominant in the league stage, winning eight of their 10 matches, losing only one and one being washed out. Zalmi were comfortably placed at the top of the table and they carried that momentum to the playoffs.

They put in a dominant display in the Qualifier against Islamabad United, prevailing by 70 runs in Karachi. Their batting unit has been consistent while the bowling unit has backed it with disciplined performances. Zalmi go into the final as firm favourites with a well-balanced squad and a captain in prime form.

Hyderabad Kingsmen

The Hyderabad Kingsmen have had a truly remarkable journey to the final. They had a dismal start losing four straight matches but staged a dramatic turnaround to win seven of their last eight league matches to sneak into the playoffs.

The Kingsmen had to go the harder route, placing fourth in the standings. They defeated Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 and then defeated Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 to reach the final. Kingsmen, playing their first PSL season, have proven resilient and adaptable, making them a dangerous opponent despite their underdog status.

Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a batter’s paradise throughout PSL 2026. High-scoring games have been a regular affair with the average first innings score in the last five games being around the 188-run mark.

The pitch has a good bounce and a decent pace for stroke-makers to play their shots freely. Some early help for bowlers, especially pacers, is available but generally this wears off quickly. Captains winning the toss will likely want to chase first. “Anything under 180 could be par or below par on this surface.

Head-to-Head Record

Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen have faced each other once in PSL history. Zalmi won that clash, successfully chasing down a modest 146-run target in a nail-biting finish off the very last ball.

Matches Played: 1

Won by Peshawar Zalmi: 1

Won by Hyderabad Kingsmen: 0

No Result/Tie: None