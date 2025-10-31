LIVE TV
Live | Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result (Soon): Rs 11 Crore Lucky Draw to be OUT Today at 8pm – Check Prize Money and Winners List

🕒 Updated: October 31, 2025 12:45:47 IST
✍️ Written by: Shubhi

Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2025 will be announced today, October 31. Stay tuned for Rs 11 crore first prize details, ticket series information, predicted numbers, and live draw updates here.

Live | Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result (Soon): Rs 11 Crore Lucky Draw to be OUT Today at 8pm – Check Prize Money and Winners List

LIVE PUNJAB LOTTERY DIWALI BUMPER 2025: The long-awaited day has finally come! The outcome of the Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 will be announced tonight, October 31, at 8 PM from Ludhiana. The first prize this year is huge, ₹11 million, which makes it one of the most favorite draws during the festive season in India.

 

Three series of tickets, A, B, and C, with serial numbers from 200,000 to 999,999 have been issued this year, totaling 2.4 million tickets printed.

In this post, the timing of the draw, the prize structure, the series of tickets, and the numbers for guessing, plus the links for verifying the results, are all covered in key details. For official updates and live coverage in real-time, please keep connecting with us.

 

Draw Date and Venue

The live draw for the Punjab State Diwali Bumper 2025 will take place on October 31, 2025, at 8:00 PM at the Camp Office in Ludhiana.

 

The cost of one ticket for the Punjab State Diwali Bumper 2025 is set to be Rs 500, and the tickets will be available through the state’s authorized distributors.

 

The official website will provide a live draw view: https://punjabstatelotteries.gov.in/ and on selected television channels.

All winners will need to claim their rewards within 30 days starting from the date of announcement of the result.

 

The distributors, before the draw, have the obligation to send a list of the unsold ticket numbers to the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries via special messenger, email, or registered post.

 

Tickets that were not sold during the physical draw must be submitted 90 days after the draw.

 

The Director has the power to extend this period in case of reasonable grounds.

Live Updates

  • 12:45 (IST) 31 Oct 2025

    Punjab Diwali BUMPER Lottery Result 31-10-2025 LIVE: 2nd winner

    2nd Prize winner will get ₹1,00,00,000 (3 Winners – ₹1 Crore each)

  • 12:37 (IST) 31 Oct 2025

    Punjab Diwali BUMPER Lottery Result 31-10-2025 LIVE:

    The first winner of the Punjab lottery will receive Rs 11 crore.
  • 11:59 (IST) 31 Oct 2025

    Punjab Diwali BUMPER Lottery Result 31-10-2025: Prize Structure

    1st Prize: ₹11,00,00,000 (1 winner)
    2nd Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (3 Winners – ₹1 Crore each)
    3rd Prize: ₹50,00,000 (3 Winners – ₹50 Lakh each)
    4th Prize: ₹10,00,000 (9 Winners – ₹10 Lakh each)
    5th Prize: ₹5,00,000 (9 Winners – ₹5 Lakh each)
    6th Prize: ₹9,000 (2,400 Winners)
    7th Prize: ₹7,000 (2,400 Winners)
    Total Prize Money: ₹36,14,70,000
Live | Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result (Soon): Rs 11 Crore Lucky Draw to be OUT Today at 8pm – Check Prize Money and Winners List

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Live | Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result (Soon): Rs 11 Crore Lucky Draw to be OUT Today at 8pm – Check Prize Money and Winners List

Live | Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result (Soon): Rs 11 Crore Lucky Draw to be OUT Today at 8pm – Check Prize Money and Winners List
Live | Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result (Soon): Rs 11 Crore Lucky Draw to be OUT Today at 8pm – Check Prize Money and Winners List
Live | Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result (Soon): Rs 11 Crore Lucky Draw to be OUT Today at 8pm – Check Prize Money and Winners List
Live | Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Result (Soon): Rs 11 Crore Lucky Draw to be OUT Today at 8pm – Check Prize Money and Winners List

QUICK LINKS