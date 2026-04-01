American Journalist Shelly Kittleson Kidnapped In Iraq: Suspect Arrested, Authorities Doubt Iran-Backed Hezbollah Involvement

The abduction of a foreign female journalist has been verified by the Iraqi government, prompting a massive security effort to find the offenders and guarantee her safety. Authorities are currently concentrating on finding the victim and ensuring her release after the evening incident, according to a story by The Hill.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry stated on Tuesday that security units engaged in a high-speed pursuit of the kidnappers. The chase resulted in the interception of a vehicle, which reportedly overturned as the perpetrators attempted to flee the scene.

While the Iraqi authorities did not officially disclose the identity of the journalist, Alex Plitsas, a non-resident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council and former Pentagon official, identified the victim as US citizen Shelly Kittleson. In a post on the social platform X, Plitsas confirmed he is acting as her designated US point of contact, noting her extensive experience reporting from both Iraq and Syria.

“She’s the sweetest person in the world, and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body,” Plitsas told The Hill, adding that any information regarding her current location or state of health should be shared with law enforcement immediately.

In his initial disclosure, Plitsas suggested that a specific armed faction might be responsible for the disappearance. “I can confirm that my friend Shelly Kittleson was abducted and may have been taken hostage in Baghdad by Khatib [sic] Hezbollah,” he wrote, stating that her “whereabouts and condition [are] unknown.”

The group in question, Kataib Hezbollah, is a powerful militia with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As highlighted by The Hill, the group previously held Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov for over two years. Tsurkov, who was eventually liberated through US intervention, has since provided harrowing accounts of the torture and sexual assault she faced during her captivity.

The militia is said to have been established on anti-American sentiment with the specific intention of expelling US troops from Iraq. The group is purportedly partially supported by the Iraqi government despite this antagonistic goal, which creates a complicated backdrop for the ongoing efforts to locate the missing journalist.