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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye PM Modi’s Gold Appeal, US-Iran Tensions; Oil Prices Surge 3% Ahead Of Trade

🕒 Updated: May 11, 2026 08:14:58 IST
✍️ Written by: Priyanka Roshan

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye PM Modi’s Gold Appeal, US-Iran Tensions; Oil Prices Surge 3% Ahead Of Trade

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market Today Live Updates, May 11
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market Today Live Updates, May 11

Markets looked set for a choppy start to the week as investors digested geopolitical tensions, policy messaging and earnings-driven stock moves.

One of the key triggers for today’s trade is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the citizens to prioritise work-from-home arrangements, avoid non-essential foreign travel for a year and avoid buying gold temporarily for a year in the face of rising global uncertainty and pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Crude oil prices surged nearly 3% in early trade after US President Donald Trump reportedly rejected Iran’s latest peace proposal, adding to market jitters and reigniting concerns around inflation, supply disruptions and global risk sentiment.

The prime minister’s comments made in Hyderabad are likely to keep stocks like Titan, Senco Gold, Kalyan Jewellers and IndiGo in focus. Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Swiggy, among others, are also likely to respond to their latest quarterly numbers.

The benchmark Nifty advanced 0.7% last week, extending gains for a second consecutive week, even as volatility rose. Analysts say that global developments, particularly the changing US-Iran dynamics and impact on crude oil prices, will continue to be the key drivers of near-term institutional flows and market direction.

In the meantime, the Nifty Bank index, which had underperformed the broader markets last week, is likely to keep a close watch on the 55,000 level on the upside while trying to defend last week’s low of 54,221.

Stay locked to all the LIVE stock market updates during the trading session.

Live Updates

  • 08:11 (IST) 11 May 2026

    Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: PM Modi Urges Indians To “Not Buy Gold” For A Year Amid West Asia War — Here’s What It Could Mean

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to avoid buying gold for a year and cut fuel consumption amid rising global uncertainty, high crude oil prices and pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

    Read more here.

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye PM Modi’s Gold Appeal, US-Iran Tensions; Oil Prices Surge 3% Ahead Of Trade

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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye PM Modi’s Gold Appeal, US-Iran Tensions; Oil Prices Surge 3% Ahead Of Trade

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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye PM Modi’s Gold Appeal, US-Iran Tensions; Oil Prices Surge 3% Ahead Of Trade
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye PM Modi’s Gold Appeal, US-Iran Tensions; Oil Prices Surge 3% Ahead Of Trade
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye PM Modi’s Gold Appeal, US-Iran Tensions; Oil Prices Surge 3% Ahead Of Trade
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Eye PM Modi’s Gold Appeal, US-Iran Tensions; Oil Prices Surge 3% Ahead Of Trade

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