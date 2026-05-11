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Home > Business News > Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex And Nifty Take A Hit From Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind The Fall

Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex And Nifty Take A Hit From Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind The Fall

Stock Market Today: Indian markets fell sharply as Sensex and Nifty declined due to profit booking, global uncertainty, weak sentiment, foreign outflows, and geopolitical tensions, triggering volatility and cautious investor behaviour across sectors.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 14:20 IST

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Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex And Nifty Take A Hit From Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind The Fall

Stock Market Today:  The Indian stock market had a rough session on May 11, 2026, with sharp selling pressure wiping out early optimism. The Sensex plunged over 1,000 points during the day, while the Nifty slipped below 23,900, leaving investors firmly on the defensive. By 2:00 PM, Sensex stood at 76,527.08 (-801.11, -1.04%) and Nifty at 23,971.05 (-205.10, -0.85%), reflecting broad-based weakness across sectors.

What started as mild profit booking quickly turned into a full-blown sell-off as global uncertainty, weak sentiment, and cautious trading took over. Investors watched gains evaporate, as markets turned volatile and confidence faded quickly.

Sensex And Nifty At 2:00 PM

  • Sensex: 76,527.08 (-801.11, -1.04%)
  • Nifty: 23,971.05 (-205.10, -0.85%)

Indian markets ended lower with Sensex and Nifty slipping over 1%, driven by profit booking, global uncertainty, and weak sentiment, reflecting cautious investor outlook and short-term market volatility pressure.

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Top Reason Why Market Is Down Today

Foreign Investor Outflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors continued heavy selling, pulling money out of Indian equities and deepening market stress. This persistent exit added fuel to bearish sentiment, leaving traders jittery as liquidity tightened and volatility spiked across major indices.

Geopolitical Tensions

Rising Middle East tensions shook global confidence after reports suggested the US rejected Iran’s peace proposal. This uncertainty spilled into markets, increasing risk aversion and pushing investors toward safer assets instead of equities.

Surging Crude Oil & Weak Rupee

Crude oil prices surged while the rupee weakened sharply to ₹94.88 against the US dollar. Since India imports most of its oil, this combination raised inflation fears and squeezed market sentiment, adding pressure on already fragile equities.

Policy & PM Modi Commentary Impact

PM Modi’s remarks on global instability and energy security reinforced caution in markets, highlighting external risks to India’s growth outlook. While not directly negative, traders interpreted the tone as cautious, which added to already weak sentiment and intensified selling pressure.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Is There A Petrol Price Hike Ahead? PM Modi’s Fuel Warning Sparks WFH And…

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Tags: crude oil impactforeign investor outflowsglobal market impactIndia stocks fallIndian stock market crashmarket crash reasonsNifty decline todayrupee weaknessSensex fall 2026stock market news India

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Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex And Nifty Take A Hit From Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind The Fall

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Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex And Nifty Take A Hit From Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind The Fall

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Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex And Nifty Take A Hit From Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind The Fall
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Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex And Nifty Take A Hit From Domestic and Global Pressure; Top Reasons Behind The Fall
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