Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points

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Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 4: GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Down Start; Sensex, Nifty In Focus

Good morning, readers!

Dalal Street is expected to open cautiously today, with GIFT Nifty pointing to a weak opening. As of 7:42 AM, the futures index was trading at 23,300.50 points, down 198.50 points or 0.84%. Sensex and Nifty are likely to open with a gap down. The GIFT Nifty traded with sharp moves during the night, with an intraday high and low of 23,555.50 and 23,161.50, respectively.

The global cues also remain unsupportive as Wall Street ended with a broad sell-off on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones down 620.72 points, the S&P 500 lower by 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.89% as rising Middle East tensions and higher crude prices reignited inflation and growth fears.

Upon returning to the domestic turf, investors will focus their attention on crude oil prices, foreign fund flows, global developments, and sector-specific developments. Market participants feel that volatility is expected to remain at elevated levels as geopolitical risks are likely to dampen sentiment and global markets are exhibiting caution.

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