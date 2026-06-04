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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points

🕒 Updated: June 4, 2026 09:28:16 IST
✍️ Written by: Priyanka Roshan

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points

Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 4: GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Down Start; Sensex, Nifty In Focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates, June 4: GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Down Start; Sensex, Nifty In Focus

Good morning, readers!

Dalal Street is expected to open cautiously today, with GIFT Nifty pointing to a weak opening. As of 7:42 AM, the futures index was trading at 23,300.50 points, down 198.50 points or 0.84%. Sensex and Nifty are likely to open with a gap down. The GIFT Nifty traded with sharp moves during the night, with an intraday high and low of 23,555.50 and 23,161.50, respectively.

The global cues also remain unsupportive as Wall Street ended with a broad sell-off on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones down 620.72 points, the S&P 500 lower by 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.89% as rising Middle East tensions and higher crude prices reignited inflation and growth fears.

Upon returning to the domestic turf, investors will focus their attention on crude oil prices, foreign fund flows, global developments, and sector-specific developments. Market participants feel that volatility is expected to remain at elevated levels as geopolitical risks are likely to dampen sentiment and global markets are exhibiting caution.

Watch LIVE updates of the stock market, top movers, experts’ opinions and major developments on the trading floor.

Live Updates

  • 09:27 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Opens 410 Points Lower, Nifty Slips 123 Points

    Stock Market Today: The Indian benchmark indices registered sharp losses on Thursday opening due to the market sentiment. The BSE Sensex opened lower by 410 points at 73,935.83 against its previous close of 74,346.17.

    The NSE Nifty 50 also fell 123 points to open at 23,282.45 against its previous close of 23,405.60. The gap-down opening pointed to investor caution on account of global market cues and uncertainty due to market triggers.

  • 08:32 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch Today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro Among Stocks In Focus

    Stocks to watch today, June 4: NHPC, BHEL, IndiGo, Suzlon, Wipro, IEX and Hero MotoCorp are in focus on stake sales, orders, growth plans and updates.

    Read more here.

  • 08:32 (IST) 04 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Outlook Today, June 4: Will Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Today? GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start Amid Global Jitters

    Stock Market Outlook Today: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open Thursday’s trading session on a weak note, as GIFT Nifty indicated a negative opening in early trade, taking cues from a cautious global trend and persisting worries over geopolitical tensions. At 7:42 AM, GIFT Nifty was at 23,300.50, down 198.50 points or 0.84% from its previous close. The Sensex and Nifty are to open in the red.

    Read more here.

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points

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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points

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Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex Tumbles 410 Points At Open, Nifty Drops 123 Points

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