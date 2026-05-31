Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Day Begins, BJP vs Congress Battle in Focus

Shimla Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Okay so right now attention has kinda shifted to the counting day , because the results of the Himachal Pradesh urban local body elections are supposed to be declared. Political workers, candidates and supporters are all watching closely developments across the state, and honestly these civic elections are turning into a big kind of test for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission held polling for urban local bodies on May 17. Now, while results for a number of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats were declared on the same polling day itself, the counting for Municipal Corporations has been kept separately. The final outcome is expected to hint at political directions in urban areas , before the next round of electoral contests comes up.

In Shimla, observers are tracking it very carefully, since both BJP and Congress are continuing their claim about support among urban voters. Security arrangements have been tightened around the counting centres, and the election authorities have finished preparations for the counting process