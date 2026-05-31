Sirmaur Urban Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winners, Party Tally and Counting Updates

Sirmaur Urban Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for urban local body elections in Himachal Pradesh has drawn attention to several important municipal bodies across Sirmaur district. Political parties, candidates and supporters are eagerly awaiting the official declaration of results as counting activities begin under tight security arrangements.

Polling for the urban local body elections was held on May 17, while counting of votes is taking place under the supervision of election authorities. The results are expected to determine the political landscape in urban centres across the district.

Election officials have stated that counting will be conducted according to established procedures, with ward-wise results being announced after completion of each counting round.