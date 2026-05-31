Solan Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Day Begins as BJP and Congress Eye Civic Victory

Solan Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The stage is set for declaration of results in the Solan Municipal Corporation Election 2026, as the counting of votes is scheduled to kick off today under strict security arrangements.

Right now , all eyes are on Himachal Pradesh, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress trying to boost their foothold in urban local bodies. Solan happens to be one of the key municipal corporations, where political parties have run a fairly aggressive campaign in recent weeks… like really aggressive.

Polling for urban local body elections in Himachal Pradesh was conducted on May 17. After the voting got over, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were kept in strong rooms, under around-the-clock security. Now election authorities have wrapped up all the preparations for the tallying process, and the whole thing is ready to start today.