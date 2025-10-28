Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex And Nifty Start The Day On A Flat Note, Gradually Pushing Up

Stock Market Live Updates
Stock Market Live Updates: Good morning, stock market enthusiasts!
Before we dive into the charts, let’s take some quick trading tips for today, because smart moves matter more than lucky ones!
5 Smart (and Sanity-Saving) Tips to Trade in a Volatile Market
Buckle Up, It’s a Rollercoaster!
Volatility means big moves, both ways. Don’t panic at every dip or jump. Stay calm, stay strapped, and enjoy the ride (safely, of course).
Set Stop-Losses Like Seatbelts
Don’t trade without safety gear! Stop-loss orders help you limit damage when markets go wild. Protect your profits before emotions take over.
Trade Small, Think Big
Reduce your position size. In choppy markets, even small trades can make a splash. Keep your ammo ready for the right setup.
Follow the Trend, But Don’t Chase It
If a stock’s already sprinting, don’t run after it. Wait for the next wave instead of diving headfirst into the last one.
Stay Informed, Not Overwhelmed
News and noise will come flying at you. Focus on facts, not fear. Remember: calm minds make better trades than jittery thumbs.
Sensex: Opened at 84,793.06, up 14.22 points (0.017%)
Nifty 50: Opened at 25,972.05, up 6.00 points (0.023%)
Markets opened flat with a slight positive bias as investors tracked global trends and awaited key Q2 earnings announcements.
The U.S. dollar weakened ahead of key central bank meetings expected to signal a rate cut. Traders kept a close eye on President Trump’s Asia tour for signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The Dollar Index remained steady at 98.786, after easing 0.15% in the previous session. Despite easing tensions, investors stayed cautious about how much a trade deal would truly deliver. Oil prices extended their decline for a third straight session, as OPEC’s plan to boost output outweighed trade optimism. Brent crude: Down 4 cents to $65.58 per barrel. WTI crude: Fell 9 cents to $61.22 per barrel. ...
Asian shares paused after recent gains, with tech stocks leading the tone amid upcoming big-cap earnings.
Kospi declined 1%, while other major Asian indices traded mostly lower.
Optimism around easing global trade tensions kept investor sentiment supported, despite mild profit booking.
U.S. markets closed at record highs for the second straight day on optimism around a U.S.-China trade deal and upbeat tech earnings.
Dow Jones: Up 337.47 pts (0.71%) to 47,544.59.
S&P 500: Gained 83.47 pts (1.23%) to 6,875.16, marking its first-ever close above 6,800.
Nasdaq Composite: Surged 432.59 pts (1.86%) to 23,637.46.
Morning Market Update (07:57 IST)
Sensex Today | Positive Start Expected:
GIFT Nifty signaled a firm opening for Indian markets, up 37.5 points (0.14%), trading near 26,053.50.
Update (08:15 IST)
Slight Dip Noted:
GIFT Nifty eased to 26,048, down 13.5 points from earlier levels, hinting at a cautious but steady start for the day