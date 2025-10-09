Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues

Oil prices dropped early Thursday as Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, easing Middle East risk concerns. Brent crude fell 0.77% to $65.74 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.88% to $62.
Rubicon Research: Raised Rs 619.08 crore from 32 anchor investors on October 8. Plans to raise Rs 1,377.5 crore through maiden IPO. IPO includes fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale of Rs 877.5 crore by promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR. General Atlantic recently reduced stake below 50%. IPO opens for public subscription from October 9 to October 13. Tata Capital: Rs 15,500-crore IPO closed with 1.95 times subscription on Day 3. Total bids over 65 crore shares against 33.34 crore shares on offer. Strong demand led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Canara Robeco AMC IPO Update: Canara Robeco AMC raised Rs 397.8 crore from 25 anchor investors on October...
FIIs were net buyers of Rs 81 crore in Indian equities on October 8.
DIIs were net buyers of Rs 330 crore during the same session.
DIIs bought shares worth Rs 11,733 crore and sold Rs 11,404 crore.
FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 10,287 crore and sold Rs 10,206 crore.
Year-to-date 2025, FIIs have withdrawn Rs 2.43 lakh crore from Indian markets.
DIIs have invested Rs 5.84 lakh crore in Indian equities so far in 2025.