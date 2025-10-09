LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC
LIVE TV
Live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues

🕒 Updated: October 9, 2025 08:46:45 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: “Fortune favors the bold.”
What does that mean for you as an investor?

Think about it: when markets dip, do you panic, or do you see opportunity? The bold don’t blindly rush in, but they also don’t sit frozen in fear. They study. They prepare. And when the moment comes, they act.

Now ask yourself, are you bold enough to buy when others sell? To hold your ground when the market shakes?

The stock market doesn’t reward hesitation, it rewards informed courage.
So today, are you playing it safe… or positioning yourself to be fortunate?

Your move.

Let’s Dive Into The FRESH Updates Now!

Live Updates

  • 08:46 (IST) 09 Oct 2025

  • 08:44 (IST) 09 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO Updates | Rubicon Research Raises Rs 619 Crore, Tata Capital Closes Nearly 2x Subscription

    Rubicon Research: Raised Rs 619.08 crore from 32 anchor investors on October 8. Plans to raise Rs 1,377.5 crore through maiden IPO. IPO includes fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale of Rs 877.5 crore by promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR. General Atlantic recently reduced stake below 50%. IPO opens for public subscription from October 9 to October 13. Tata Capital: Rs 15,500-crore IPO closed with 1.95 times subscription on Day 3. Total bids over 65 crore shares against 33.34 crore shares on offer. Strong demand led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Canara Robeco AMC IPO Update: Canara Robeco AMC raised Rs 397.8 crore from 25 anchor investors on October...

    Read Full Story
  • 08:41 (IST) 09 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil Prices Reaction On Gaza Ceasefire Plan, Reduced Middle East Risk

    Oil prices dropped early Thursday as Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, easing Middle East risk concerns. Brent crude fell 0.77% to $65.74 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 0.88% to $62.

  • 08:39 (IST) 09 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dollar Eyes Best Week in a Year as Yen Weakens

    The dollar remains steady, on track for its best week in nearly a year, driven by a weak yen. The yen slid over 3% this week amid political changes in Japan, with Sanae Takaichi’s rise fueling expectations of increased spending and loose monetary policy.

  • 08:37 (IST) 09 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: FIIs and DIIs Show Mixed Activity in Indian Equities

    • FIIs were net buyers of Rs 81 crore in Indian equities on October 8.

    • DIIs were net buyers of Rs 330 crore during the same session.

    • DIIs bought shares worth Rs 11,733 crore and sold Rs 11,404 crore.

    • FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 10,287 crore and sold Rs 10,206 crore.

    • Year-to-date 2025, FIIs have withdrawn Rs 2.43 lakh crore from Indian markets.

    • DIIs have invested Rs 5.84 lakh crore in Indian equities so far in 2025.

Load More
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signal A Strong Way UP, Sensex And Nifty To Open In Green, Positive Global Clues

QUICK LINKS