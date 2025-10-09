Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Close Strong; Top Gainers Include Tata Steel and HCL Tech

Stock market Today | 9th October, 2025
Market Close Report: Sensex Rises 350.2 and Nifty Stands Firm at 25,100.
On October 9, Indian equity markets have shown a positive performance with the Nifty safely remaining over the 25,100 mark. The Sensex surged by approximately 350 points, which is an indication that there is increased investor confidence.
There were several major areas that led to the rally. Pharma, oil and gas, realty, metal, PSU banks, and IT stocks had increases of between 0.5 percent and 1 percent, which improved overall sentiments in the market. The BSE Midcap index increased 0.6 percent, and the smallcap index was almost flat.
Good performers in the Nifty were HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, and Interglobe Aviation. There was selling pressure on Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, and Bharti Airtel on the downside.
The Indian rupee, on the other hand, was stable, changing at 88.79 in relation to the US dollar. In general, it was not a volatile day in the markets, and investors were closely monitoring the trends in the sectors and globally. Stay tuned for more updates!
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
IT Sector:
IT stocks see buying ahead of TCS results
Sectoral index up 1%
TCS ends the session at day’s high, up 1%
Info Edge falls 2% after reporting standalone billing growth of 12% in Q2
Metal Sector:
Metal stocks extend gains as global prices firm
Nifty Metal up 2%
Hind Copper moves 6% higher on positive developments related to Glencore
Insurance Sector:
Insurance stocks rise ahead of monthly data
SBI Life is the top gainer
Pharma Sector:
Relief rally on generic exclusion from tariff
Aurobindo up 4%
Capital Markets:
Shares surge tracking reports on derivative consultation paper
BSE up 4%
Real Estate:
Prestige Estates reports a strong quarterly update
Stock ends 5% higher
Airlines:
Big buying interest seen in airline stocks
SpiceJet surges 16%
IndiGo up 2%
Beverages:
GM Breweries surges 19% after strong Q2 results
Stock Market Today At Closing
- Sensex closed at 82,107.17, up 333.52 points (+0.41%)
- Nifty closed at 25,158.55, up 112.40 points (+0.45%)
The Sensex and Nifty ended the trading day on a positive note, with gains of 0.41% and 0.45% respectively, supported by strong performances in key sectors and investor optimism.
OPENING UPDATES
- Sensex opens at 81,842.98, up 69.32 points or 0.085%.
- Nifty 50 starts at 25,054.00, rising 7.85 points or 0.031%.
Indian equity benchmarks opened slightly higher on Thursday, with Sensex up 69 points and Nifty gaining nearly 8 points, reflecting cautious optimism amid steady global cues and easing geopolitical tensions.
Top Gainers In Stock Market Today
- Tata Steel share price: ₹176.30 (+2.59%)
- HCL Technologies share price: ₹1,485.00 (+2.21%)
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price: ₹1,658.70 (+1.66%)
- Ultratech Cement share price: ₹12,178.20 (+1.56%)
- Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: ₹2,141.80 (+1.15%)
Top Losers In Stock Market Today
- Axis Bank share price: ₹1,166.50 (-1.18%)
- Titan Company share price: ₹3,545.00 (-0.59%)
- HDFC Bank share price: ₹975.65 (-0.32%)
- Bajaj Finserv share price: ₹2,010.60 (-0.10%)
- Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹15,994.00 (-0.10%)
