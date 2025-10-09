Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex and Nifty Close Strong; Top Gainers Include Tata Steel and HCL Tech

Market Close Report: Sensex Rises 350.2 and Nifty Stands Firm at 25,100.

On October 9, Indian equity markets have shown a positive performance with the Nifty safely remaining over the 25,100 mark. The Sensex surged by approximately 350 points, which is an indication that there is increased investor confidence.

There were several major areas that led to the rally. Pharma, oil and gas, realty, metal, PSU banks, and IT stocks had increases of between 0.5 percent and 1 percent, which improved overall sentiments in the market. The BSE Midcap index increased 0.6 percent, and the smallcap index was almost flat.

Good performers in the Nifty were HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, and Interglobe Aviation. There was selling pressure on Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, and Bharti Airtel on the downside.

The Indian rupee, on the other hand, was stable, changing at 88.79 in relation to the US dollar. In general, it was not a volatile day in the markets, and investors were closely monitoring the trends in the sectors and globally. Stay tuned for more updates!

Stock Market Today Sector Wise