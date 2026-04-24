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Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts,  Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure

🕒 Updated: April 24, 2026 10:38:40 IST
✍️ Written by: Priyanka Roshan

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts,  Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets opened lower on Friday, April 24
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets opened lower on Friday, April 24

Stock/Share Market LIVE Updates: Markets opened lower on Friday, April 24, with Nifty around 24,100 in weak global cues; midcap index traded in the green.

Major losers on the Nifty included Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s, TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Indices at 9:40 AM

At 9:40 AM, the Nifty50 was trading at 23,999, down 0.71%, while the BSE Sensex was at 77,016.65, down 0.85%.

Volatility is likely to stay high in the short term, with uncertainty over US-Iran talks continuing to weigh on sentiment, experts say. Energy markets remain on edge, and oil prices are firm as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to boil. Shipping activity has been limited.

Geopolitical risks remain unaddressed, and pressure on crude prices is likely to persist. This could keep the rupee under stress and limit the foreign institutional inflows, keeping the risk appetite subdued in the near term unless there is a clear de-escalation.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bullion Weakens in Early Trade as Stronger Dollar, Elevated Crude Weigh on Prices

Gold and silver prices declined on the MCX in early trade on Friday, mirroring weakness in global bullion markets. The fall comes amid a stronger US dollar and higher crude oil prices, though sentiment remains clouded by uncertainty over the US-Iran situation.

MCX gold for June delivery was down 0.32% to ₹1,51,280 per 10 grams and silver for May delivery fell 0.37% to ₹2,40,610 a kg at around 9:30 am.

Live Updates

  • 10:37 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Adani Energy Solutions Slips Over 3% Despite 6% Rise In Q4 Profit to ₹684 Crore

    Shares of Adani Energy Solutions came under selling pressure in morning trade, at 10AM, on Friday, falling over 3% to around ₹1,315.

    The stock opened at ₹1,359 but saw steady profit booking through the session, slipping close to an intraday low of ₹1,282 on the BSE after the company reported a 6% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹684 crore for the March quarter.

    It is currently hovering near its intraday VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) of ₹1,309, suggesting some support at lower levels, although overall sentiment remains weak.

  • 10:25 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Birla Corporation Begins Coal Mining At Bikram Mine In Madhya Pradesh

    Birla Corporation has started a coal mining operation in its Bikram Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh, a significant step in its mining expansion. The company announced the development in a regulatory filing in line with SEBI norms.

    Shares of Birla Corporation were trading at ₹931, down 1.19 per cent, at 10 am on April 24. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹960 and a low of ₹929.

  • 09:29 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: RIL Q4 Results In Focus Today

    Reliance Industries to announce March quarter results later today, analysts expect a mixed performance. Revenue growth is expected to be steady but profitability could be affected by the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and upstream businesses. This will be partly offset by the steady performance of the telecom and retail businesses.

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts,  Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure

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Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts,  Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure

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Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts,  Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure
Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts,  Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure
Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts,  Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure
Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts,  Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure

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