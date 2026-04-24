Stock Market Today LIVE Updates (April 24): Sensex Falls By 120 Pts, Nifty Slips Below 24,200 At Opening; Gold, Silver Under Pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets opened lower on Friday, April 24

Stock/Share Market LIVE Updates: Markets opened lower on Friday, April 24, with Nifty around 24,100 in weak global cues; midcap index traded in the green.

Major losers on the Nifty included Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s, TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Indices at 9:40 AM



At 9:40 AM, the Nifty50 was trading at 23,999, down 0.71%, while the BSE Sensex was at 77,016.65, down 0.85%.

Volatility is likely to stay high in the short term, with uncertainty over US-Iran talks continuing to weigh on sentiment, experts say. Energy markets remain on edge, and oil prices are firm as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to boil. Shipping activity has been limited.

Geopolitical risks remain unaddressed, and pressure on crude prices is likely to persist. This could keep the rupee under stress and limit the foreign institutional inflows, keeping the risk appetite subdued in the near term unless there is a clear de-escalation.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bullion Weakens in Early Trade as Stronger Dollar, Elevated Crude Weigh on Prices

Gold and silver prices declined on the MCX in early trade on Friday, mirroring weakness in global bullion markets. The fall comes amid a stronger US dollar and higher crude oil prices, though sentiment remains clouded by uncertainty over the US-Iran situation.

MCX gold for June delivery was down 0.32% to ₹1,51,280 per 10 grams and silver for May delivery fell 0.37% to ₹2,40,610 a kg at around 9:30 am.