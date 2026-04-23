Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Voting Begins, High-Stakes DMK vs AIADMK Clash, Vijay ‘Whistle’ Factor Adds Twist

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 LIVE. Photo: AI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu is all set to vote on April 23 in what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable elections in recent years. The main fight is between the DMK, which’s currently in power and the AIADMK, which is the opposition party.

The DMK is led by MK Stalin, who is contesting from the Kolathur assembly seat.

The AIADMK is led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is contesting from the Edappadi assembly seat.

This time things are different. Actor Vijay has joined politics with his party. His entry is making the election more interesting. Many young and urban voters are paying attention to him.

The DMK wants to win a term in a row. They did well in the few years. MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur for the time. He won this seat in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

The AIADMK is trying to come to power. They had a time in the past. Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s party last won the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2016. They got 134 out of 234 seats. The BJP is also in the contest as an alliance partner, with AIADMK. This adds another level to the election.

One big talking point in this election is Vijay’s entry. His first time in politics is making a lot of noise like his entrances in his Tamil action movies.

He is contesting from two places, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli under his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday made a final appeal to voters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, urging them to support his party’s “Whistle” symbol.

In a message shared on X, Vijay addressed the voters as his “own kin” and thanking them for their continued support since his entry into politics. Positioning himself as a people-centric leader, he alleged that his party has faced sustained pressure from political opponents.

This election is not just between two parties anymore.

The election has strong promises, emotional issues like delimitation and voters are now choosing differently.

So it’s hard to say who will win.

Will the DMK stay in power?

Will the AIADMK come back?

Will Vijay become a new force, in Tamil Nadu politics?

Everyone is now waiting to see what happens on April 23.

FAQs

1. When is Tamil Nadu voting?

Voting will take place on April 23, 2026.

2. How many seats are in Tamil Nadu Assembly?

There are 234 assembly seats.

3. Who are the main parties in Tamil Nadu elections?

DMK, AIADMK, BJP (in alliance), and Vijay’s party.

4. Who is leading DMK and AIADMK?

DMK is led by M. K. Stalin, and AIADMK is led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

5. Why is Vijay’s entry important?

Because he may split votes and influence young voters.

6. What are the main issues in Tamil Nadu Assembly election?

Welfare schemes, delimitation debate, unemployment, and price rise.

7. How can I vote in Tamil Nadu elections?

You need a valid voter ID or approved identity proof and go to your polling booth.

8. When will Tamil Nadu election results be announced?

Results are usually declared on 4 May 2026.