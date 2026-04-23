PSL 2026: Steve Smith’s 28-Run Blitz Overshadowed as Usman Khan Stars in Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Record Chase | WATCH

It was a run feast in Karachi on Wednesday as Hyderabad Kingsmen chase down a target of 214 against Multan Sultans by 4 wickets. Multan Sultans had rode on Steve Smith brilliant hundred to post 213/7 in 20 overs that was gunned down by Hyderabad in the final over as Usman Khan struck 101 off 47 deliveries.

PSL 2026: Steve Smith shines with a quick hundred

The Australian star smashed a 47-ball century, his sixth in T20 cricket. He scored 106 runs off 50 balls, hitting 12 fours and six sixes. Smith and Sahibzada Farhan gave Multan a strong start, adding 132 runs for the opening wicket after Hyderabad chose to field first. Smith’s hundred also included a 28-run over against Hunain Shah, shifting the momentum completely in his team’s favour.

PSL 2026: Hyderabad fight back after early mistake

Hyderabad Kingsmen were 48/3 when Usman Khan and Marnus Labuschagne joined hands to provide the resistance. The two chipped in with a partnership of 123 runs. After the two players departed, Hassan Khan took on the opponents and hammered 24 in just 6 deliveries.

“Since PSL has started my team has believed in me, even I told to rest me when I was not performing but they backed me and said you will perform. The plan was to play like lions and not like cats since the tournament started. Hopefully I continue this way, there are still a lot of matches to come,” Usman said after the match.

“That was brilliant. Yeah, I don’t have too many words for that. That whole game was pretty special. Saw two pretty special hundreds, firstly from Steve, that was captain’s nightmare there. And, a lot of credit’s got to go to our bowlers for that last three overs. I don’t know the exact numbers, but I think the last three overs didn’t go for many runs. And I think that was probably the difference in the game. And then Usman to come out, especially with the tournament that he’s had. He’s not [had] the perfect tournament for him. And to come out there with that confidence and clarity to take the game on, and was just special,” Labuschagne added.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail

Hyderabad Kingsmen (Playing XI): Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

Also Read: MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

