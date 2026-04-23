MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

With Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, eyes will be on the possible return of their iconic former captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

MI vs CSK. (Photo Credits: X)
MI vs CSK. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 23, 2026 08:22:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2026 season. All eyes will also be on the potential return of iconic former captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Rohit, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Dhoni, recovering from a calf strain, are both nearing full fitness. However, it remains uncertain whether either veteran will feature at the Wankhede Stadium in what is traditionally one of the IPL’s marquee clashes.

Rohit skipped Tuesday’s optional training session, while Dhoni—yet to play this season—was spotted practising, raising the possibility of his return to the field.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head

The two teams have played against each other in 39 matches. Mumbai Indians have won 21 while CSK have clinched victory in 18. 

You Might Be Interested In

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Stats

In clashes between the two sides, the highest team total is 219/6, posted by MI in 20 overs while chasing in Delhi on May 1, 2021. The lowest total remains CSK’s 79 all out in 15.2 overs in Mumbai on May 5, 2013, during a chase of 140. MI also recorded the biggest win by wickets, cruising to a 10-wicket victory while chasing 115 in Sharjah on October 23, 2020, and the biggest win by runs, defeating CSK by 60 runs after posting 139/5 and bowling them out for 79 in the same 2013 encounter. Individually, Rohit Sharma leads the run charts with 881 runs in 30 matches and also holds the record for the most 50-plus scores (9). The highest individual score is 114* by Sanath Jayasuriya, while Kieron Pollard tops the six-hitting list with 44 sixes in 23 innings. With the ball, Lasith Malinga leads with 31 wickets in 21 matches, and Harbhajan Singh boasts the best figures of 5/18. MS Dhoni holds the record for most appearances in this fixture, having played 38 matches for CSK.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Pitch Report

Across six innings at the Wankhede Stadium this season, the lowest total has been 195/6—posted by MI—which PBKS comfortably chased down with 21 deliveries to spare. The venue has traditionally been a high-scoring one, and there’s little reason to expect anything different.

MI Vs CSK Predicted XIs

MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

CSK XI: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table | Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennai super kingsCricketCricket newsEl ClassicoIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsipl 2026 scheduleMI vs CSKms dhoniMumbai Indiansrohit sharma

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan Scripts IPL 2026 Record, Keeps Vaibhav Suryavanshi Under 100 Strike-Rate

Barcelona vs Celta Live Streaming LaLiga: When and Where To Watch Online and On TV In India?

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 22 — HYK, MS, LQ, QG, PSZ, ISU, KK, RAP

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Prince Yadav Overtakes CSK’s Anshul Kamboj After LSG vs RR | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

LATEST NEWS

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 23, 2026): Gold Slips, Silver Steady; Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And More

‘Piyush Bansal Is Anti-National’: Man Buys Rs 12000 Lenskart Glasses, Smashes Them in Protest Over ‘Tilak-Bindi Ban’ Row | Watch

Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2

Who Was Amal Khalil? Israel Kills Lebanese Journalist While Reporting In Southern Lebanon, Obstructs Rescue For Hours

Who Is Rahul Meena? Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case, Involved In Another Rape In Rajasthan Hours Before Delhi Crime

US-Iran Talks Update: Trump Hints At ‘Good News’ Tehran Firmly Denies Any Negotiations

White House Press Secretary Says Trump Will Decide Timeline On West Asia Conflict

Sit-In Protest Held In Imphal Over Violence In Manipur, Justice Demanded

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs
MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs
MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs
MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

QUICK LINKS