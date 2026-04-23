MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2026 season. All eyes will also be on the potential return of iconic former captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Rohit, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Dhoni, recovering from a calf strain, are both nearing full fitness. However, it remains uncertain whether either veteran will feature at the Wankhede Stadium in what is traditionally one of the IPL’s marquee clashes.

Rohit skipped Tuesday’s optional training session, while Dhoni—yet to play this season—was spotted practising, raising the possibility of his return to the field.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head

The two teams have played against each other in 39 matches. Mumbai Indians have won 21 while CSK have clinched victory in 18.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Stats

In clashes between the two sides, the highest team total is 219/6, posted by MI in 20 overs while chasing in Delhi on May 1, 2021. The lowest total remains CSK’s 79 all out in 15.2 overs in Mumbai on May 5, 2013, during a chase of 140. MI also recorded the biggest win by wickets, cruising to a 10-wicket victory while chasing 115 in Sharjah on October 23, 2020, and the biggest win by runs, defeating CSK by 60 runs after posting 139/5 and bowling them out for 79 in the same 2013 encounter. Individually, Rohit Sharma leads the run charts with 881 runs in 30 matches and also holds the record for the most 50-plus scores (9). The highest individual score is 114* by Sanath Jayasuriya, while Kieron Pollard tops the six-hitting list with 44 sixes in 23 innings. With the ball, Lasith Malinga leads with 31 wickets in 21 matches, and Harbhajan Singh boasts the best figures of 5/18. MS Dhoni holds the record for most appearances in this fixture, having played 38 matches for CSK.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Pitch Report

Across six innings at the Wankhede Stadium this season, the lowest total has been 195/6—posted by MI—which PBKS comfortably chased down with 21 deliveries to spare. The venue has traditionally been a high-scoring one, and there’s little reason to expect anything different.

MI Vs CSK Predicted XIs

MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma

CSK XI: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Henry

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table | Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

