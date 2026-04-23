Stocks To Watch Today (April 23, 2026): Infosys, Jio Financial, Trent, Tata Communications, BEL In Focus Amid Q4 Earnings Rush

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Markets likely to focus on a large number of stocks on April 23, 2026, as investors will be watching many businesses for earnings announcements, business news, new orders and other items that may indicate what companies may do in the future. Because global markets are showing signs of weakness, stock-specific activity should dominate the trading floor on April 23, 2026 in Dalal Street.

Earnings-heavy day keeps traders busy

Several major companies are scheduled to report their earnings for their March quarter (Q4FY26): Infosys, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Cyient, Indian Energy Exchange, Mahindra Logistics, Union Bank of India and UTI Asset Management Company. The anticipated earnings results will lead to large amounts of price movement for specific sectors of companies, specifically the stock sectors of information technology, financial and capital improvements.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Trent

The Tata Group retail arm reported a strong Q4FY26 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 32.57% YoY to ₹413 crore from ₹311.6 crore. The company also announced a 1:2 bonus issue and recommended a 600% dividend (₹6 per share), keeping the stock firmly on investors’ radar.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Jio Financial Services

The company has signed a binding agreement with Allianz Group to set up a 50:50 joint venture in general and health insurance. The move marks its formal entry into India’s insurance space, with the partnership first announced in July 2025.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Cyient

The board is set to consider share buyback and dividend proposals alongside Q4 results, which could trigger stock volatility.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 4Q net income of ₹332Cr, an increase from FY25’s 4Q net income of ₹311 Cr. Same as LTTS, revenue grew significantly from FY25’s 4Q revenue of ₹2,857.9Cr ($375.8 million). Regarding LTTS’s operating environment, the outlook is mixed but remains relatively stable overall.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Tata Communications

Although Tata Communications had substantial revenue at 4Q of FY26, the results did demonstrate substantial deterioration in overall earnings, as the Q4 net income dropped by 74.7% to ₹263Cr and, however, Q4 2022 revenue was up 9.4% to ₹6,554Cr. Accordingly, Tata Communications reported that there continued to be strong overall topline performance despite significant margin constraints.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Delta Corp

Delta Corp experienced weak results during Q4 of FY26 when its net income declined to ₹50.58Cr, while its Q4 revenue declined to ₹120.16Cr.Investors will keep an eye on the company as they assess the outlook for the gaming and hotel industry sector.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Oracle FSS

Delivered an outstanding performance with net income soaring by 30.7% to ₹841.70 Cr and with revenue increasing by 20% to ₹2,065.20 Cr, positively affecting the stock prices of banking information technology firms.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Bharat Electronics Ltd

Bharat Electronics Ltd has won fresh defence orders totalling ₹569 crore, adding avionics and electronic warfare systems to its current order book.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed agreements with the some of the largest developers in the Raipur and Jalandhar areas to build two new hotels and add 138 rooms to their managed portfolio.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: VA Tech Wabag

VA Tech Wabag has formed a wholly owned subsidiary to focus on wastewater treatment, enabling further expansion into water treatment infrastructure.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is extending its presence globally, by establishing a new subsidiary in the Philippines.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Eveready Industries Limited

Eveready Industries Limited has opened its new alkaline battery manufacturing facility in Jammu valued at ₹200 crores. Production capacity will be 456 million alkaline batteries annually, making this an extraordinary milestone for Eveready’s manufacturing business.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: SBI Life Insurance

Reported a minor 1% YoY decrease in net profit to ₹805 crore in Q4 showing stable performance but with little growth.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper is setting aside ₹7,188.9 crore to increase its mining capacity and production capacity through capital expenditures (capex).

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: Godrej Industries

Godrej Industries has plans to invest ₹5,000 crore to ₹7,000 crore in its unlisted business. Their target is to reach a market capitalization of ₹5 trillion by 2031.

Stocks To Watch Today, On April 23: JSW Steel

JSW Steel anticipates collaborating with JFE Steel Corporation to expand Bhushan Power and Steel facility in Odisha. The projected increase in capacity will be six million tons per year.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 23, 2026): Gold Slips, Silver Steady; Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And More

(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a financial advisor before investing. No investment recommendations are made.)