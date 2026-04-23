Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 23, 2026): Gold Slips, Silver Steady; Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And More

Gold And Silver Rate on Thursday, April 23, 2026: Gold and silver prices in India showed a mixed trend on April 23, 2026, reflecting a tug-of-war between global cues and domestic demand. While international bullion prices attempted a mild recovery, retail gold rates in major Indian cities continued to remain under pressure after a sharp three-day decline.

Reasons For The Fall in Gold Prices Amid Global Uncertainty

The latest price trend in the gold market has been influenced primarily by geopolitical events between the US and Iran. The US President, Donald Trump, extended the ceasefire agreement with Iran, bringing down tensions in the region considerably. Normally, gold is considered a “safe haven” investment during such uncertain times. However, once peace returns, people invest in higher-risk assets such as stocks.

At the same time, uncertainty hasn’t completely disappeared. Failed follow-up peace talks and lingering macroeconomic concerns — such as inflation and currency fluctuations — have prevented a steep fall in prices, keeping a floor under bullion.

Price of Gold in India Today

As of now, gold prices have witnessed a slight decline in the following key Indian cities:

Delhi: ₹1,54,890/10 grams

Mumbai: ₹1,54,740/10 grams

This follows a sharp decline by nearly ₹300 in the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi during the previous session. In just three days, gold price correction has been sharp, with 24-carat gold having lost ₹10,300 per 100 grams over this period.

Gold Prices Per Gram in India

24-carat gold: ₹15,474

22-carat gold: ₹14,184

Price Of Gold Per Gram City Wise Today

Gold price varies according to the city, based on local taxes and other factors:

Delhi: 24K – ₹15,489 | 22K – ₹14,199

Mumbai: 24K – ₹15,474 | 22K – ₹14,184

Kolkata: 24K – ₹15,474 | 22K – ₹14,184

Chennai: 24K – ₹15,545 | 22K – ₹14,249

Chennai continues to have the maximum gold prices in metro cities. On the other hand, gold prices in Mumbai and Kolkata have remained more or less similar.

Price of Silver in India Today

While being considered both an industrial and precious metal, silver saw a slight rise in its prices in Indian markets:

Silver 999 (All-India): ₹2,64,900/kg

Silver 925: ₹2,64,000/kg

Per 10 grams, silver prices have been:

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata: ₹2,649

Chennai: ₹2,749

The higher rate of silver in Chennai can be attributed to their high demand in the region for heavier jewelry items made using silver metal.

Futures Market MCX Trend Update

In the futures market, bullion prices continued to witness some strength at the following levels on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX):

Gold June 2026 futures contract: ₹1,53,335/10 grams

Gained by approximately ₹721

Trend In Global Gold Prices

The international market saw spot gold at around $4,742 to $4,750 an ounce. After a few weeks of sharp falls in prices, the trend in spot gold prices indicates some stabilization. However, any rally in gold prices is capped by cooling geopolitical risks that have curtailed safe-haven demand, the strength of the US dollar that makes gold costlier for buyers around the world, and the improved equity markets, which attract investors into risky investments.

Significance For Everyday Buyers Of Gold And Silver

The current scenario presents both opportunities and risks for ordinary Indian buyers. Some of these points can be considered as:

Buyers of jewellery: Decreasing prices will be a good time for purchasing before festivals

Investors: With increased levels of volatility, one should practice caution while prices respond to international news

Buyers of silver: Prices are higher because of industrial demand, etc.

Factors Affecting Gold And Silver Prices

These factors, among others, help to understand the trends in prices on any particular day:

Geopolitical factors (such as the situation between the USA and Iran)

Inflation numbers

Fluctuations in rupee and US dollar

Interest rates

Demand during marriage and festive seasons

Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Volatility Likely to Persist Amid Global Uncertainty

Prices of gold and silver in India on April 23, 2026, indicate a volatile market scenario. Geopolitical issues that have contributed to declining prices in the past week will continue to influence the demand for the two precious metals in the near future. However, rallies will continue to sustain themselves on account of other risks.

Also Read: Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)