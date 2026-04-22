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Home > Business News > Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency

Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency

Lufthansa Group is set to cut around 20,000 short-haul flights this summer as soaring fuel prices push the airline to tighten operations and reduce costs. The decision comes as jet fuel costs have sharply increased, reportedly doubling amid tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency (Image Credits: X)
Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 22, 2026 16:51:35 IST

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Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency

Lufthansa Group is set to cut around 20,000 short-haul flights this summer as soaring fuel prices push the airline to tighten operations and reduce costs. The decision comes as jet fuel costs have sharply increased, reportedly doubling amid tensions linked to the Iran conflict. With fuel being one of the biggest expenses for airlines, several short-haul routes have become financially unviable.

To manage this, Lufthansa is scaling back less profitable flights, particularly from its main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. At the same time, the airline has stressed that this is a move to improve efficiency, not reduce its global footprint.

Network Adjustments Across Key Hubs

While some routes are being suspended, Lufthansa is shifting capacity to other hubs such as Zurich, Vienna and Brussels to maintain connectivity. The restructuring covers six major hubs, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome, and involves airlines under the Group including Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways.

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The airline expects these changes to deliver significant savings, estimating a reduction of over 40,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel consumption by October. Despite cutting thousands of flights, the overall capacity impact remains limited, with less than a 1 percent dip in available seat kilometres.

Flight Cuts Already Underway

The first phase of the plan has already begun, with about 120 daily flight cancellations in effect until May 31. Passengers on affected routes have been informed, while some connections have been rerouted through alternative hubs.

Routes from Frankfurt to cities like Bydgoszcz, Rzeszów and Stavanger have been temporarily suspended as part of the changes.

Looking ahead, Lufthansa plans to further refine its network strategy, with updated summer schedules expected in the coming weeks. The airline has also assured that its fuel supply remains stable for now, supported by procurement strategies and price hedging.

The move reflects a broader shift in the aviation industry, where airlines are increasingly focusing on efficiency and profitability as global uncertainties continue to drive up costs.

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Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency

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Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency

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Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency
Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency
Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency
Lufthansa To Cancel 20,000 Short-Haul Flights This Summer As Jet Fuel Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Airlines Shift Focus To Cost-Cutting And Efficiency

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