TVK Karur Rally Stampede LIVE Updates: 38 Killed, DMK Govt Announces ₹10 Lakh Relief, Orders Probe

TVK Karur rally stampede

A massive tragedy struck actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur on Saturday, where at least 38 people, including 16 women and 10 children, lost their lives in a stampede. Over 58 others were injured, with 45 reported to be in critical condition.

According to Tamil Nadu Police, permission was granted for 10,000 people, but over 50,000 gathered in the 1.2 lakh sq. ft. venue, creating dangerously overcrowded conditions. The chaos escalated after Vijay’s six-hour delayed arrival, when he made an appeal to find a missing 9-year-old girl from the stage, triggering panic and a stampede.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed to Karur late at night, visiting hospitals to meet survivors and families of the deceased. He has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the kin of the victims and ₹1 lakh for the injured. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government, even as questions mount over crowd management and the political fallout this tragedy could have on Vijay’s fast-rising electoral momentum ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

