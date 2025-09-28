LIVE TV
Chaitanyananda Saraswati arrested Karur news Actor Vijay karur IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
TVK Karur Rally Stampede LIVE Updates: 38 Killed, DMK Govt Announces ₹10 Lakh Relief, Orders Probe

🕒 Updated: September 28, 2025 07:47:32 IST
✍️ Written by: Sofia Babu Chacko

TVK Karur Rally Stampede LIVE Updates: 38 Killed, DMK Govt Announces ₹10 Lakh Relief, Orders Probe

TVK Karur rally stampede
TVK Karur rally stampede

A massive tragedy struck actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur on Saturday, where at least 38 people, including 16 women and 10 children, lost their lives in a stampede. Over 58 others were injured, with 45 reported to be in critical condition.

According to Tamil Nadu Police, permission was granted for 10,000 people, but over 50,000 gathered in the 1.2 lakh sq. ft. venue, creating dangerously overcrowded conditions. The chaos escalated after Vijay’s six-hour delayed arrival, when he made an appeal to find a missing 9-year-old girl from the stage, triggering panic and a stampede.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed to Karur late at night, visiting hospitals to meet survivors and families of the deceased. He has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the kin of the victims and ₹1 lakh for the injured. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government, even as questions mount over crowd management and the political fallout this tragedy could have on Vijay’s fast-rising electoral momentum ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

ALSO READ: Karur Stampede: Will Vijay’s Political Image Tarnish Ahead Of Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections?

Live Updates

  • 07:47 (IST) 28 Sep 2025

    TVK Karur Rally Stampede LIVE Updates: CM Stalin Orders Commission of Inquiry Into Karur Rally Stampede

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the deadly Karur stampede at Vijay’s rally, which claimed numerous lives and left many injured.

  • 07:42 (IST) 28 Sep 2025

    TVK Karur Rally Stampede LIVE Updates: 95 Injured Under Treatment After Karur Stampede, Confirms Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

    Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said 95 people are currently receiving treatment following the Karur rally stampede 55 admitted in government hospitals and 40 in private facilities. Authorities have placed hospitals on high alert to handle the crisis.

  • 07:26 (IST) 28 Sep 2025

    TVK Karur Rally Stampede LIVE Updates: DMK MP Kanimozhi Expresses Shock Over Karur Stampede, Extends Condolences

    Reacting to the Karur rally tragedy, DMK MP Kanimozhi said she was “deeply shocked and distressed” over the loss of lives in the stampede at Vijay’s TVK rally. She added that CM Stalin has directed immediate assistance and offered her condolences to the bereaved families.

