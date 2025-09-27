LIVE TV
Karur Stampede: Will Vijay's Political Image Tarnish Ahead Of Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections?

At least 36 people killed in a stampede at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur, sparking outrage and the trending hashtag #ArrestVijay. Questions loom over crowd management, political rivalries, and whether the tragedy will affect Vijay’s 2026 election prospects.

Vijay faces political heat and social media backlash after Karur Stampede (Photo: X, NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 27, 2025 23:36:03 IST

Tragedy befell actor-turned-politician Vijay’s election campaign in Karur on Saturday when at least 36 people killed and several others were injured in a stampede-like condition at a Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally. The tragedy has led to urgent questions regarding crowd safety, the organisation of mass political rallies, and whether the tragedy could impact Vijay’s fast-growing political stature before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

According to the authorities, thousands of TVK followers had already arrived at the rally site several hours prior to Vijay’s arrival. Pandemonium broke out after waiting for hours in the scorching heat, with people collapsing. The situation blew up into a stampede-like charge just before Vijay arrived, claiming the lives of 36 individuals, including children. Karur and surrounding hospital facilities were placed on high alert as many of the injured were taken in for treatment.

Political repercussions after Karur Stampede

The tragedy had immediate political fallout. AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami had expressed shock and ordered party workers to tend to those who were injured. He insisted on adequate compensation and condemned the way in which the government managed the rally.

Social media erupted with #ArrestVijay trend

Social media burst forth in criticism directly targeted at Vijay. The hashtag #ArrestVijay started trending on X, with fans holding him responsible for late arrival and mismanagement of the crowd. Most drew parallels with other big tragedies, asking why Vijay was not being held accountable. Some demanded immediate action from the police, while others claimed that the tragedy was partly due to administrative negligence.



Fueling the controversy, a few experts opined that the government might have deliberately curtailed the rally area even though Vijay’s earlier events received larger allocations, sparking rumours of a “political game” to defame the actor-turned-politician.



Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam: Vijay’s Political card

The Karur tragedy occurs at a crucial point in Vijay’s political career. The Tamil cine star with a huge youth base, launched the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam officially on February 2, 2024. Ever since, he has become a thorn in the flesh for the Dravidian political dinosaurs, DMK and AIADMK. His Tirupur rallies, the enormous Maanadu rally in Madurai, and the inaugural TVK conference in Vikravandi in October 2024 set new records in attendance.

Vijay has set the TVK up as a standalone alternative, characterising the BJP as an ideological rival but terming the DMK as the political opponent. Analysts have tended to compare him to M.G. Ramachandran, observing how the film star charisma of Vijay is being translated into political legitimacy.

Will this stampede damage Vijay’s reputation?

Though the stampede has necessarily been a shadow on the political rise of Vijay, his appeal to hard core masses continues unabated. Critics say that the tragedy betrays the risk of improperly managed mass rallies, particularly if crowds are composed mostly of excitable young supporters who are hard to police.

The defenders contend that Vijay reacted immediately in the crisis by providing ambulances, offering water, and recognising missing children, which would make damage to his reputation less likely. Whether this disaster becomes a long-term blot on his reputation will be determined by how well the TVK handles relief, speaks to the people, and deals with accountability.

‘Worrying” for MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin described the tragedy as “worrying” and instructed ministers and top officials to extend prompt medical aid. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian himself flew to Karur, while district officials and police attempted to handle the fallout. Stalin himself is likely to visit Karur to interact with affected families and monitor relief efforts. Financial aid of ₹10 lakh to each family of the deceased has been announced by the government.

In the meantime, social media blew up and blamed Vijay outright. The hashtag #ArrestVijay went viral on X, as people put the blame squarely at the feet of the actor for being late and mismanaging the crowd. Most of the posts were outraged at the fatalities and posted, “Several lives lost in a #stampede during actor #Vijay’s rally, including kids. Police, stop messing around and arrest Vijay!” ” Others chimed in, “The heinous incident occurred because of Vijay’s tardiness, even though he told us he would arrive at 12 o’clock.” Some noted seeming hypocrisy in public outrage, stating, “The same liberals who attacked CM Yogi over the Kumbh stampede are mum here.



Why aren’t they asking for Vijay’s arrest? ” As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls draw near, Vijay’s TVK is ready to emerge as a strong contender against the usual Dravidian parties. The Karur stampede, however, highlights the risks of personality-driven mass politics, where huge passion can easily become tragedy.

In the midst of public cry on social media of #ArrestVijay and accusations of potential political maneuvering by opposition parties, 36 supporters’ deaths is the blackest page in Vijay’s political life so far. And now the question hangs heavily: will this disaster prove a short-term blip, or will it create a lasting mark on the political face of Tamil Nadu’s newest star-politician?

ALSO READ: ‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally

Tags: Karur news, Karur stampede, Vijay, Vijay Thalapathy, Vijay TVK

QUICK LINKS