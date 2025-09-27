LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Actor Vijay karur bareilly Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Pawan Kalyan kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally

‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally

At least 33 people died and several were injured in a stampede-like situation at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur. CM MK Stalin called the news “worrying,” directed ministers and officials to ensure urgent medical aid, and is expected to visit Karur tomorrow.

Tragedy at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur (Photo: NewsX)
Tragedy at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur (Photo: NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 27, 2025 21:48:26 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called the developments in Karur “worrying”, after at least 33 people confirmed dead and several others were injured in a stampede-like situation at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay on Saturday.

In a post on X, Stalin said:

“The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have instructed former minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister @Subramanian_Ma, as well as the District Collector, to ensure that immediate medical treatment is provided to the public who fainted and were admitted to the hospital after being caught in the crowd. I have also directed the Minister from the neighbouring Tiruchirappalli district, @Anbil_Mahesh, to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. In addition, I have spoken to the ADGP to take swift action to bring the situation under control there. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”


According to officials, the tragic incident occurred when thousands of TVK supporters gathered at the rally grounds in Karur. Chaos broke out after hours of waiting, leading to people fainting and a stampede-like rush before Vijay’s arrival.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

He tweeted “I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives. On behalf of the AIADMK, I have instructed former Minister @OfficeofminMRV to personally visit the government hospital and provide assistance. Furthermore, due to the heavy crowd in the hospital area, @AIADMKOfficial volunteers have formed a human chain and are coordinating to provide appropriate assistance,” EPS posted. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased.

State Health Minister M Subramanian rushed to Karur to oversee relief measures, while Stalin directed Karur district secretary V Senthilbalaji to keep a close watch on the situation. He also asked Trichy minister Anbil Mahesh to extend emergency assistance.

Sources told PTI that Stalin is expected to visit Karur on Sunday to meet the affected families and review the situation personally. Meanwhile, ministers, senior police officers, and top district officials have rushed to Karur, while hospitals in the region remain on high alert.

The incident has raised serious concerns over crowd management and safety at political rallies in Tamil Nadu, particularly as Vijay’s TVK continues to draw massive public gatherings across the state.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited..)

ALSO READ: Stampede-Like Situation Kills More Than 10 People Including Children During TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu

Tags: Actor Vijayhome-hero-pos-3TVK rally stampedeTVK VijayVijay

RELATED News

PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of lives in Karur stampede
Stampede-Like Situation Kills 33 People Including Children During TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Tamil Nadu
TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead
‘Maulana Bhool Gaya Ki…’ Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Muslim Rioters Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protest In Bareilly, Says Future Generations Will Think Twice
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety

LATEST NEWS

Trump authorises "full force" as he deploys troops to Portland, citing threats from Antifa
Durga Puja 2025: Guwahati's Chatribari Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Durga Pandal
Rani, Kajol, Ayan get emotional as they miss Deb Mukherjee at Durga Puja festivities
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Won’t Stop Anyone….’ Pakistan Captain Says Every Individual Has The Right To Express Emotions Over Controversial Gestures
‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally
FIFI Supports Vision 2030 for Boosting India-Russia Agri-Food Cooperation
Fully confident that Saim Ayub will play well in Asia Cup final: Pakistan captain Salman Agha
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Team India Choose To Rest Over Practice Ahead Of Final Against Pakistan?
Three Subs Three Mates Three Days: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone in submarine rescue op
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally
‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally
‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally
‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally

QUICK LINKS