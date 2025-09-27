‘Worrying News From Karur’: MK Stalin Orders Relief After 33 Killed In Stampede At Vijay’s Karur Rally

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called the developments in Karur “worrying”, after at least 33 people confirmed dead and several others were injured in a stampede-like situation at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay on Saturday.

In a post on X, Stalin said:

“The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have instructed former minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister @Subramanian_Ma, as well as the District Collector, to ensure that immediate medical treatment is provided to the public who fainted and were admitted to the hospital after being caught in the crowd. I have also directed the Minister from the neighbouring Tiruchirappalli district, @Anbil_Mahesh, to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. In addition, I have spoken to the ADGP to take swift action to bring the situation under control there. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”



According to officials, the tragic incident occurred when thousands of TVK supporters gathered at the rally grounds in Karur. Chaos broke out after hours of waiting, leading to people fainting and a stampede-like rush before Vijay’s arrival.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

He tweeted “I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives. On behalf of the AIADMK, I have instructed former Minister @OfficeofminMRV to personally visit the government hospital and provide assistance. Furthermore, due to the heavy crowd in the hospital area, @AIADMKOfficial volunteers have formed a human chain and are coordinating to provide appropriate assistance,” EPS posted. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased.

State Health Minister M Subramanian rushed to Karur to oversee relief measures, while Stalin directed Karur district secretary V Senthilbalaji to keep a close watch on the situation. He also asked Trichy minister Anbil Mahesh to extend emergency assistance.

Sources told PTI that Stalin is expected to visit Karur on Sunday to meet the affected families and review the situation personally. Meanwhile, ministers, senior police officers, and top district officials have rushed to Karur, while hospitals in the region remain on high alert.

The incident has raised serious concerns over crowd management and safety at political rallies in Tamil Nadu, particularly as Vijay’s TVK continues to draw massive public gatherings across the state.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited..)

