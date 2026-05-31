Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai chirag tyagi Karnataka Chief Minister Delhi News Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date bhagwant-mann bikaner ai Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Live

Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle

🕒 Updated: May 31, 2026 08:13:02 IST
✍️ Written by: Saniya shaikh siddique

Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle

Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle

Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

The Una Municipal Election Result 2026 is being closely watched as counting of votes continues across urban local bodies in Himachal Pradesh. Voters in Una district participated enthusiastically in the civic polls held under the supervision of the State Election Commission.

The elections covered various urban local bodies, including municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the district. Political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress are locked in a direct contest in several wards, while independent candidates are also influencing the electoral equation.

Voting Percentage in Una District

According to election officials, polling was conducted peacefully across urban local bodies in Una district. By 9 AM on polling day, around 15.32 percent voting had been recorded in various civic bodies, including:

  • Municipal Council Santoshgarh
  • Municipal Council Mehatpur-Basdehra
  • Nagar Panchayat Gagret
  • Nagar Panchayat Amb
  • Nagar Panchayat Tahliwal
  • Nagar Panchayat Daulatpur Chowk

Election authorities reported smooth voting with adequate security arrangements at polling stations.

Live Updates

  • 08:05 (IST) 31 May 2026

Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle
Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle
Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle
Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle

QUICK LINKS