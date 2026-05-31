Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Ward-Wise Winner List, BJP vs Congress Battle

Una Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

The Una Municipal Election Result 2026 is being closely watched as counting of votes continues across urban local bodies in Himachal Pradesh. Voters in Una district participated enthusiastically in the civic polls held under the supervision of the State Election Commission.

The elections covered various urban local bodies, including municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the district. Political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress are locked in a direct contest in several wards, while independent candidates are also influencing the electoral equation.

Voting Percentage in Una District

According to election officials, polling was conducted peacefully across urban local bodies in Una district. By 9 AM on polling day, around 15.32 percent voting had been recorded in various civic bodies, including:

Municipal Council Santoshgarh

Municipal Council Mehatpur-Basdehra

Nagar Panchayat Gagret

Nagar Panchayat Amb

Nagar Panchayat Tahliwal

Nagar Panchayat Daulatpur Chowk

Election authorities reported smooth voting with adequate security arrangements at polling stations.