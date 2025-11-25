Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi to Hoist Saffron Flag on November 25, Security Heightened

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony Live Updates. (Representative Image: @ShriRamTeerth)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ayodhya on November 25 for a ceremonial flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan) ceremony at the Ram Mandir. According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious day marks the traditional celebration of Ram Vivah. The Prime Minister is expected to participate in key rituals and oversee preparations as devotees gather in large numbers for the sacred celebration.

Ahead of his visit, security has been heightened in Ayodha. A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams, have been deployed in the city as part of heightened security measures.

Here is all you need to know about the flag hosting ceremony at Ram Mandir: