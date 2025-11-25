Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan ceremony 2025 will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita’s Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union.
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony Live Updates: PM Modi to Hoist Saffron Flag on November 25, Security Heightened
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ayodhya on November 25 for a ceremonial flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan) ceremony at the Ram Mandir. According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious day marks the traditional celebration of Ram Vivah. The Prime Minister is expected to participate in key rituals and oversee preparations as devotees gather in large numbers for the sacred celebration.
Ahead of his visit, security has been heightened in Ayodha. A total of 6,970 security personnel, including commandos from the ATS, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams, have been deployed in the city as part of heightened security measures.
Here is all you need to know about the flag hosting ceremony at Ram Mandir:
For the Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan ceremony, extensive security measures have been implemented. Fourteen SP-level officers, along with 30 ASPs, 90 DySPs, 242 Inspectors, over 1,000 SIs, and 3,500 head constables (including female personnel), are deployed. Additional teams include 16 TIs, 130 TSIs, 820 traffic constables, 2 ATS commandos, 2 NSG snipers, an anti-drone unit, 9 bomb squads, 15 spot-check teams, 105 door-type and 380 hand-held metal detectors, plus 4 cyber commandos to ensure smooth and secure proceedings.
The Ayodhya temple and the city are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations, with around 100 tons of flowers used to decorate Ayodhya for the sacred event.
The flag will rise atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple’s architectural diversity.
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.