Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: US And Israel Bomb Tehran, Other Iranian Cities; Supreme Leader Khamenei Moved To Secure Location

🕒 Updated: February 28, 2026 13:18:53 IST
✍️ Written by: Meera Verma

The United States and Israel on Saturday launched what they described as a preventive missile strike against Iran, triggering massive explosions across Tehran and sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East. Multiple missiles struck central and eastern parts of the Iranian capital, with thick plumes of smoke seen rising over several areas, according to Reuters citing local media. Reports said the presidential complex was among the locations targeted. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was moved to a secure location following the strikes.

Israel Says Strike Meant To ‘Neutralise Threats’

In a statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation was aimed at eliminating threats posed by Iran. He described the action as a “pre-emptive attack” to safeguard Israel’s security. Israeli officials confirmed the operation was coordinated with the United States.

Israel’s military said air raid sirens were sounded across parts of the country to prepare civilians for possible retaliatory missile attacks from Iran. Authorities also imposed a temporary ban on educational activities, public gatherings and non-essential workplaces, while exempting critical services.

Escalation Amid Fragile Diplomacy

The strikes come months after a 12-day aerial confrontation between Israel and Iran in June, one of the most direct clashes between the long-time adversaries. The latest development follows repeated warnings from both Washington and Israel that military action could resume if Iran continued advancing its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Notably, the escalation occurs even as diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington had resumed in February in an effort to resolve the long-standing dispute. Israel has insisted that any agreement must ensure the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and address its missile capabilities.

Iran has maintained it is open to discussing limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief but has ruled out negotiations on its missile systems. Tehran has also warned neighbouring countries hosting US forces that they could face consequences if American bases are used for attacks.

Live Updates

  • 13:17 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: Trump Confirms US Role In Iran Strikes

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: US President Donald Trump has confirmed US role in Iran strikes after Israel hit Tehran on Saturday as he said that US has begun ‘major combat operations in Iran.’

  • 13:10 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: Major Combat Ops, Says Donald Trump

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: Following the strikes on Iran, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States had begun “major combat operations” in Iran. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said in a video shared on social media.

  • 13:06 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: India Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel After Israeli Strikes Against Iran

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: India on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel after the Israeli strikes on Iran and asked citizens to “exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”

  • 13:02 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: Israel Names Attack On Iran As ‘Roar Of The Lion’

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: As Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on Saturday, the operation is being called ‘Roar of the Lion’, according to Israeli officials.

  • 12:51 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: Iran Shuts Airspace, Internet Disrupted

    US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: Following the Israeli strikes on Tehran, Iran has shut its airspace, while the internet services have also been disrupted.

