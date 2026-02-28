US, Israel-Iran Open War LIVE UPDATES: US And Israel Bomb Tehran, Other Iranian Cities; Supreme Leader Khamenei Moved To Secure Location

The United States and Israel on Saturday launched what they described as a preventive missile strike against Iran, triggering massive explosions across Tehran and sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East. Multiple missiles struck central and eastern parts of the Iranian capital, with thick plumes of smoke seen rising over several areas, according to Reuters citing local media. Reports said the presidential complex was among the locations targeted. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was moved to a secure location following the strikes.

Israel Says Strike Meant To ‘Neutralise Threats’

In a statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation was aimed at eliminating threats posed by Iran. He described the action as a “pre-emptive attack” to safeguard Israel’s security. Israeli officials confirmed the operation was coordinated with the United States.

Israel’s military said air raid sirens were sounded across parts of the country to prepare civilians for possible retaliatory missile attacks from Iran. Authorities also imposed a temporary ban on educational activities, public gatherings and non-essential workplaces, while exempting critical services.

Escalation Amid Fragile Diplomacy

The strikes come months after a 12-day aerial confrontation between Israel and Iran in June, one of the most direct clashes between the long-time adversaries. The latest development follows repeated warnings from both Washington and Israel that military action could resume if Iran continued advancing its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Notably, the escalation occurs even as diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington had resumed in February in an effort to resolve the long-standing dispute. Israel has insisted that any agreement must ensure the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and address its missile capabilities.

Iran has maintained it is open to discussing limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief but has ruled out negotiations on its missile systems. Tehran has also warned neighbouring countries hosting US forces that they could face consequences if American bases are used for attacks.