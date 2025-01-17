BJP Distributes Constitution To Mahakumbh’s Sanitation Staff

BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh recently distributed copies of the Indian Constitution to sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh recently distributed copies of the Indian Constitution to sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The initiative was part of the BJP’s nationwide “Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan” campaign to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Leaders hailed the religious gathering as a symbol of unity, reflecting the values enshrined in the Constitution.

BJP Honoring Sanitation Workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela

On Thursday, BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh BJP secretary Abhijat Mishra, felicitated sanitation workers by garlanding them and presenting them with copies of the Constitution. Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said, “We came here to honor those who had been reduced to mere vote banks by non-BJP parties and governments. Now, with a strong, sensitive leader helming the nation, the change is evident.”

He emphasized that the BJP sees Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as more than just electoral tools. “Our party reveres them,” he added, contrasting the BJP’s approach with that of opposition parties.

BJP Celebrates Unity and the Constitution

Highlighting the significance of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Mishra described it as a celebration of unity, aligning with the Constitution’s vision. “The Maha Kumbh is also a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees. That is why we came with copies of the Constitution to reinforce the idea of unity that our Constitution makers had and which our political opponents want to negate,” he said.

The distribution event occurred amid ongoing political debates surrounding the BJP’s stance on the Constitution. Opposition parties have accused the ruling party of wanting to amend the Constitution, a claim the BJP has consistently denied.

Opposition Responses and Initiatives

The BJP’s outreach coincided with significant announcements and actions by opposition parties. The Samajwadi Party revealed plans to install a statue of its late founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav, a prominent OBC leader, at the Maha Kumbh. Meanwhile, the Congress announced a rally titled “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” to corner the BJP on constitutional issues.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also entered the fray, criticizing the BJP for alleged disrespect toward Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and a Dalit icon.

A History of Outreach at the Kumbh Mela

This isn’t the first time BJP leaders have used the Maha Kumbh as an opportunity to highlight social harmony and inclusivity. In 2019, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organized schools for sanitation workers at the Kumbh Mela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made headlines that year by washing the feet of Dalit sanitation workers during his visit.

In this year’s Maha Kumbh, Modi described the event as a “Maha Kumbh of unity” (Ekta ka Mahakumbh), while Adityanath called it a “mega festival of social equality” (Samajik Samta Ka Mahaparv).

Wooing the Nishad Community

As part of its outreach, the Uttar Pradesh government unveiled a giant statue depicting Lord Ram embracing Nishad Raj, a king of the riverine Nishad community, at Shringverpur’s Nishad Raj Park. The Nishad community, a politically significant OBC group, has been pushing for inclusion in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. All major political parties, including the BJP, are vying for their support.

RSS and Political Observations on Unity

A senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commented on the political narratives emerging from the Maha Kumbh. “You can draw your own political narratives, but we stand for unity, and Maha Kumbh is a classic example of caste harmony as differences of all kinds are bridged here,” he said.

Political observer Sudhir Panwar, a former Samajwadi Party candidate, noted that opposition parties and several BJP allies are united on the issue of a caste census. He remarked, “The BJP faces a big dilemma on this issue. Though it has won by-polls, it is yet to recover from the shock loss of the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat and is now looking to mobilize public opinion through community outreach measures like the one at Maha Kumbh.”

The BJP’s efforts at the Maha Kumbh Mela reflect its broader strategy to strengthen ties with marginalized communities and counter opposition narratives. By highlighting the unity and equality guaranteed by the Constitution, the party aims to reinforce its image as a champion of social harmony while addressing political challenges on various fronts.