From Dome City To Luxury Tents, Here’s All One Needs For VIP Treatment At Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is a grand confluence of spirituality, tradition, and community. Renowned as the largest human gathering on earth, this sacred event draws millions of devotees who seek to cleanse their souls by taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

While the event primarily celebrates spiritual devotion, it also offers a range of accommodations and services for those seeking to experience it in luxury or on a budget.

Here’s your comprehensive guide to visiting the Kumbh Mela VIP-style, along with a list of accommodation options to suit every budget.

Experiencing the Maha Kumbh in Luxury

For those looking to experience the spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh 2025 with added comfort and sophistication, there are several luxury options available. These accommodations blend traditional elements with modern amenities to provide a seamless experience.

1. Luxury Tents by The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC)

TUTC has created an opulent glamping experience at the Sangam Nivas Prayagraj campsite. With over 40 luxury tents featuring en suite bathrooms, heating, and round-the-clock hot and cold water, TUTC caters to an exclusive clientele, including industrialists, Bollywood celebrities, and NRIs.

Key Features:

Price Range: ₹70,000 to ₹1,00,000 per night

On-Site Facilities: Satvik restaurant, vegan and lactose-intolerance-friendly meals

Exclusive Services: Dedicated guides, excursion specialists, and boat services to the Sangam

Additional Amenities: Doctor-on-call, airport transfers, and female guides for women travelers

India’s First ‘Dome City’:

Located within the bustling and spiritual heart of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Dome City introduces an innovative lodging experience. At the center of this complex are forty-four modern domes, each meticulously designed to ensure maximum comfort, security, and aesthetic appeal.

Features of the Domes:

Dimensions: Each dome spans 32 by 32 feet and stands 15 to 18 feet tall.

Each dome spans 32 by 32 feet and stands 15 to 18 feet tall. Material: Crafted from advanced 360-degree polycarbonate sheets, these domes are both fireproof and bulletproof, guaranteeing unparalleled safety.

Crafted from advanced 360-degree polycarbonate sheets, these domes are both fireproof and bulletproof, guaranteeing unparalleled safety. Design: The transparent and durable material allows expansive views of the Mela grounds, immersing visitors in the vibrant and spiritual atmosphere.

Expanding the Dome City Experience Dome City, another facility at Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 👌🏼#KumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/ec7vlhOk0P — BHARAT🇮🇳 (@Bharatmy3) January 8, 2025

In addition to the iconic domes, Dome City will feature 176 fully furnished cottages designed to provide modern amenities while honoring the sanctity of the event.

Cottage Features:

Amenities: Equipped with air conditioning, geysers, and private bathing facilities to ensure a comfortable stay.

Equipped with air conditioning, geysers, and private bathing facilities to ensure a comfortable stay. Culinary Offerings: Guests can savor authentic Sattvik cuisine prepared without onion or garlic, catering to spiritual and dietary preferences.

Guests can savor authentic Sattvik cuisine prepared without onion or garlic, catering to spiritual and dietary preferences. Ambiance: Each cottage is designed to reflect a harmonious blend of contemporary luxury and traditional values.

Price Breakdown:

Domes: ₹1,10,000 per night during the festival’s bathing days ₹81,000 per night on regular days

Cottages: ₹41,000 per night on regular days ₹81,000 per night during the festival’s bathing days



While the pricing reflects premium luxury, it also underscores the unique blend of exclusivity and spiritual experience offered by Dome City.

Luxury VIP Cottages in Sector 25, Arail

Spread across a sprawling 5-acre area, these luxury cottages offer a serene yet sophisticated stay. Approved by Uttar Pradesh Tourism, they are categorized into Semi-Deluxe, Deluxe, and Luxury options, catering to families and individuals alike.

Key Features:

Names: Vishnu Nivas, Arjun Nivas, Ram Nivas, Krishna Nivas

Price Range: Varies by category

Facilities: Satvik meals, Ganga Aarti, bhajan evenings

Nearby Attractions: Specially developed ghats for Ganga Aarti

Floating Jetties for Exclusive Bathing

One of the most innovative offerings this year is the introduction of self-propelled floating jetties. Equipped with floating lounges, bathing pools, and changing rooms, these jetties provide a safe and luxurious way to experience the Sangam.

Special corridors have been designed to accommodate 10,000 to 20,000 pilgrims simultaneously. Floating jetties, water sports, and temple tourism have been introduced to enhance the event’s appeal and boost tourism retention. #TransformingUP pic.twitter.com/2Bfp3TIBet — Transforming UP (@transforming_up) January 15, 2025

Key Features:

Floating Lounges with seating for 4-5 people

Secure Bathing Pools with safety nets

Solar-Lit Changing Rooms for nighttime use

Navigation: Seamlessly explore nearby ghats and the Sangam

Mid-Segment Accommodations

If you’re looking for comfort without going overboard on expenses, Prayagraj offers several mid-range options.

1. Kumbh Camp India Adhvanta

Located conveniently near the Triveni Sangam, this camping option balances comfort and affordability.

Key Features:

Price: ₹14,000 per night

Facilities: Air-conditioned tents with attached bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and meals

2. IRCTC’s Mahakumbh Gram Tent City

Set up just 3.5 km from the Sangam, IRCTC’s tent city is ideal for mid-segment travelers looking for convenience.

Key Features:

Price Range: ₹18,000 to ₹20,000 per night

Facilities: Air conditioning, Wi-Fi, attached bathrooms, and three meals

3. MakeMyTrip Kumbh Mela Packages

Various travel websites offer all-inclusive packages combining accommodations, guided tours, and transportation.

Key Features:

Example Packages: Soulful Kumbh in Prayagraj: ₹28,695 per person (4-star hotel, airport pick-up/drop, guided tour) Splendid Kumbh and Shahi Snan: ₹35,097 per person (round-trip flights, 4-star hotel, guided tour)



Visiting Maha Kumbh? Tips

Plan Ahead: Accommodations during the Kumbh Mela fill up quickly. Book your stay well in advance to secure the best options. Partner with Experts: Whether it’s luxury or budget travel, partnering with reliable service providers ensures a smoother experience. Be Flexible: The scale of the Kumbh Mela can lead to unforeseen delays or changes. Keep your itinerary adaptable. Immerse in the Experience: Attend Ganga Aarti, explore the cultural programs, and take time to reflect amidst the spiritual vibrations.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 offers an unparalleled spiritual experience for every kind of traveler. Whether you wish to enjoy the event in VIP luxury or are traveling on a budget, Prayagraj has accommodations and facilities to cater to your needs. With a mix of tradition and innovation, this year’s event promises to be an extraordinary celebration of faith and community.

