Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
How Is Maha Kumbh 2025 Going Digital?

The 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj is set to make history, combining the spiritual with the digital to create the most technologically advanced version of this iconic festival.

For the first time ever, Google Maps will provide dedicated navigation services to guide over 45 crore devotees to key locations like ghats, temples, and the Sangam. A groundbreaking partnership between Google and the Mahakumbh Mela Authority ensures a seamless experience for all.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls this initiative a ‘Digital Mahakumbh,’ a fusion of tradition and technology. He emphasises how this leap forward enhances safety, convenience, and accessibility while preserving the essence of the Mahakumbh.

Advanced security measures include 328 AI-enabled cameras with facial recognition, ensuring 24/7 surveillance. These cameras will play a critical role in reuniting lost persons with their families. A Digital Lost and Found Centre will register missing persons and share information across platforms like Facebook and X.

A digital exhibition will celebrate the Mahakumbh’s historical and cultural significance, showcasing artifacts like the Amrit Kalash. This blend of tradition and innovation demonstrates how technology can preserve and promote India’s heritage.

As spirituality meets technology, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh sets a global benchmark for cultural and religious events. The Digital Mahakumbh 2025 – a shining example of modern India’s ability to innovate while honouring its timeless traditions.

 

