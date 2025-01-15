How To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela For Less Than Rs.10,000?

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, has attracted crores of people from all around the world. As it is a 'rare' occasion that happens every 12 years, attending this sacred event can be a life-changing experience!

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has started on January 13 and is scheduled till February 26 in Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, has attracted crores of people from all around the world. As it is a ‘rare’ occasion that happens every 12 years, attending this sacred event can be a life-changing experience! The grandeur is massive, and with a little planning, you can attend it without spending a fortune.

So, if planning a trip to Sangam City for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, here’s a guide to visit on a budget of ₹10,000 or less.

Plan Your Travel

Traveling to Prayagraj is quite economical by both train and bus. By train, it is the most budget-friendly option, with ticket prices for general seating or sleeper class ranging from ₹200 to ₹1,000, depending on the distance and train type. Special trains, such as the Bharat Gaurav train starting from January 15, provide even more affordable options for travelers.

Alternatively, buses from nearby cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi also offer cost-effective travel, with fares typically ranging from ₹300 to ₹800, making it an accessible choice for many.

Budget-Friendly Accommodation

With millions of devotees and tourists flocking to the area, finding the right accommodation that suits your needs and budget is essential.

Budget Tents

For travelers on a tight budget, budget tents are an ideal option. Starting at just ₹1,500 per night, these tents provide basic amenities, including shared bathrooms and minimal lighting. While they may lack luxury, they are perfect for those whose primary purpose is to take a holy dip in the Sangam and participate in cultural events.

Ashrams and Dharamshalas

For a more immersive experience, ashrams and dharamshalas provide an excellent option. Many ashrams offer free or nominally priced stays, allowing visitors to enjoy bhajan-kirtan, religious discourses, and the communal spirit of the Kumbh Mela. Langars (community kitchens) are often available, offering free meals or prasadam to visitors.

Popular Ashrams and Dharamshalas:

Bangur Dharamshala: Located near Sangam Ghat, this peaceful retreat is perfect for meditation and early morning dips in the holy waters.

Rahi Triveni Darshan: Priced between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 per night, this dharamshala offers a serene atmosphere within the fairgrounds, attracting visitors seeking tranquility and spiritual rejuvenation.

Government Initiatives: Affordable Hotels

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps to ensure visitors have access to affordable and convenient accommodations near the Mela grounds. These hotels cater to travelers who prefer a more traditional stay with added convenience.

Affordable Food Options

Eating at the Maha Kumbh Mela doesn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket. For those looking to enjoy a fulfilling meal without spending much, there are plenty of options. Langars, or free community kitchens, are set up by various ashrams and organizations, offering pilgrims hearty, no-cost meals as part of the spirit of sharing and service.

If you’re in the mood for some local flavor, you can explore the vibrant street food scene and small dhabas throughout Prayagraj. From spicy chaat to traditional thalis, you can have delicious local delicacies for as little as ₹50 to ₹150 per meal, making it an affordable and tasty way to fuel up during your visit.

Other Cost-Saving Tips

Use Public Transport: Auto-rickshaws, shared taxis, and e-rickshaws are economical ways to move around the city, costing ₹10 to ₹50 per ride.

Carry Essentials: Bring reusable water bottles, snacks, and basic toiletries to avoid buying these at inflated prices at the venue.

Travel in Groups: Sharing accommodation or transport costs with friends or family can significantly reduce expenses.

These cost-saving tips will help you to be a part of the biggest gathering on the earth. You’ll experience the divineness of the sacred festival but under budget.

