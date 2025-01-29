Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees, turning the holy occasion into a scene of chaos. The crowd, eager to take the sacred dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, led to an unfortunate stampede.

‘I Want To Thank UP Police And Yogi’: Eye Witness Of Maha Kumbh Stampede Reveals Horrifying Scene, Watch


The Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees, turning the holy occasion into a scene of chaos. The crowd, eager to take the sacred dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, led to an unfortunate stampede, leaving several injured and one dead. While the administrative efforts were commendable, the sheer number of people posed significant challenges.

A Testimony of the Unimaginable Rush

Rohit Pandav, a devotee from Siwan, Bihar, vividly described the mayhem:

“The crowd was so dense that if one threw a mustard seed, it wouldn’t have reached the ground. We saw people falling, getting trampled, and struggling to breathe. Despite this, the Uttar Pradesh Police remained active and helped the injured. They ensured that the affected individuals were immediately transported in ambulances. I personally thank CM Yogi Adityanath and the police for their swift action.”

Another eyewitness, Kavita from Faridabad, recounted:

“We went to take the holy dip at around 1 AM, thinking there would be fewer people. However, the crowd was overwhelming. Children were falling, and people were stepping over them. We even saw a woman bleeding, yet she kept moving forward. We tried to warn her, but no one was listening. The desperation to bathe first led to chaos.”

The Moment of Tragedy

According to an elderly devotee, who preferred to remain anonymous:

“People were lying down on the ghats, and as the rush increased, some got trampled. An old man was stepped on, and his breathing became erratic. Within moments, he passed away. The ambulance arrived quickly, but it was too late.”

The panic escalated as devotees pushed forward, ignoring the warning signs. Another eyewitness shared:

“There was a rope tied under the barricades, and a woman tripped on it. As she fell, the crowd surged, stepping over her. She screamed for help, and within moments, UP Police personnel arrived and rescued her. The police were incredibly active, ensuring quick medical assistance.”

Despite the unfortunate incidents, the administration swiftly took control. The in-charge of Sangam Ghat, Narendra Singh, coordinated the evacuation and ensured ambulances transported the injured to hospitals. To manage the situation, authorities canceled the scheduled ritual bath at Akhara Parishad.

“The primary reason for the chaos was that people had been camping at the ghats for days, ignoring government orders. The police refrained from using force and instead relied on whistles to manage the crowd. However, the sheer volume of devotees—close to two crores—made the situation difficult to control.”

A Lesson for Future Mass Gatherings

While the Maha Kumbh is a deeply spiritual event, the tragedy underscores the need for stricter crowd control measures. Meetings are currently underway at the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow, where senior officials, including the DIG and DSP, are reviewing the situation and strategizing for better arrangements in the coming days.

For the devotees who witnessed the chaos, the event remains a mix of devotion, fear, and gratitude for the quick response from the authorities. Yet, the question remains: how can such incidents be prevented in the future while preserving the sanctity of the world’s largest religious gathering?

