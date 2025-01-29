Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Will Happen If You Take A Royal Bath Today At Maha Kumbh 2025

Wednesday marked Mauni Amavasya, or the new moon day of silence, which holds immense spiritual importance. This year’s event was even more special due to a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Will Happen If You Take A Royal Bath Today At Maha Kumbh 2025


Several people were killed and multiple were injured in a tragic pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The unfortunate incident occurred on the most sacred day of the six-week-long festival, drawing millions of devotees for a ritual bath in the holy rivers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Significance of the Holy Dip on This Day

Wednesday marked Mauni Amavasya, or the new moon day of silence, which holds immense spiritual importance. This year’s event was even more special due to a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years. Known as Triveni Yog, this cosmic configuration mirrors an ancient period in Hindu mythology when the Sun, Moon, and Mercury aligned in Capricorn, while Jupiter occupied the ninth house of the zodiac.

Hindu tradition states that Rishabh Dev, one of the earliest sages, broke his long vow of silence on this day and took a sacred dip, making it an especially powerful time for spiritual purification. Those who participate in the Shahi Snan (royal bath) during the pre-dawn hours are believed to attain spiritual growth and absolution from sins.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Historic Gathering of Devotees

Authorities anticipated a record-breaking turnout, with an estimated 100 million devotees expected to take part in the ritual bath throughout the day. By noon, more than 42 million pilgrims had already taken the holy dip.

The previous record for the highest single-day attendance at the Kumbh was set in 2019, when 50 million devotees participated in the sacred event.

To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims, Indian Railways more than doubled train services, operating 360 special trains from various parts of the country.

Additionally, over 1,000 medical personnel were deployed across the temporary 4,000-hectare Kumbh township, with extra doctors stationed at a super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj to handle medical emergencies.

A Sacred Tradition Marked by Tragedy

Despite extensive preparations, the massive crowds led to a tragic stampede, highlighting the challenges of managing such a vast congregation. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, while emergency responders continue providing aid to the injured.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which draws millions in search of spiritual salvation, remains one of the most significant religious gatherings in the world.

Also Read: Watch: Massive Influx Of Devotees At Varanasi Cantt Station For Mahakumbh Amrit Snan On Mauni Amavasya

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 Royal Bath

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Hospitals To Regularise Doctors’ Absence During Protests

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Hospitals To Regularise Doctors’ Absence During Protests

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Only ’10-Star’ Hotel In Dubai

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Only ’10-Star’ Hotel In Dubai

Congress Unveils Manifesto for Delhi Elections, Promises Caste Census and Welfare Schemes

Congress Unveils Manifesto for Delhi Elections, Promises Caste Census and Welfare Schemes

Watch, Russian Children Recreates Bollywood Classic Dance ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’

Watch, Russian Children Recreates Bollywood Classic Dance ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’

Entertainment

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox