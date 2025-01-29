What Will Happen If You Take A Royal Bath Today At Maha Kumbh 2025

Wednesday marked Mauni Amavasya, or the new moon day of silence, which holds immense spiritual importance. This year’s event was even more special due to a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years.

Several people were killed and multiple were injured in a tragic pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The unfortunate incident occurred on the most sacred day of the six-week-long festival, drawing millions of devotees for a ritual bath in the holy rivers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Significance of the Holy Dip on This Day

Wednesday marked Mauni Amavasya, or the new moon day of silence, which holds immense spiritual importance. This year’s event was even more special due to a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years. Known as Triveni Yog, this cosmic configuration mirrors an ancient period in Hindu mythology when the Sun, Moon, and Mercury aligned in Capricorn, while Jupiter occupied the ninth house of the zodiac.

Hindu tradition states that Rishabh Dev, one of the earliest sages, broke his long vow of silence on this day and took a sacred dip, making it an especially powerful time for spiritual purification. Those who participate in the Shahi Snan (royal bath) during the pre-dawn hours are believed to attain spiritual growth and absolution from sins.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Historic Gathering of Devotees

Authorities anticipated a record-breaking turnout, with an estimated 100 million devotees expected to take part in the ritual bath throughout the day. By noon, more than 42 million pilgrims had already taken the holy dip.

The previous record for the highest single-day attendance at the Kumbh was set in 2019, when 50 million devotees participated in the sacred event.

To accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims, Indian Railways more than doubled train services, operating 360 special trains from various parts of the country.

Additionally, over 1,000 medical personnel were deployed across the temporary 4,000-hectare Kumbh township, with extra doctors stationed at a super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj to handle medical emergencies.

A Sacred Tradition Marked by Tragedy

Despite extensive preparations, the massive crowds led to a tragic stampede, highlighting the challenges of managing such a vast congregation. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, while emergency responders continue providing aid to the injured.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which draws millions in search of spiritual salvation, remains one of the most significant religious gatherings in the world.

Also Read: Watch: Massive Influx Of Devotees At Varanasi Cantt Station For Mahakumbh Amrit Snan On Mauni Amavasya