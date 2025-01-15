International Delegation To Experience The Spiritual Essence Of Mahakumbh 2025

Their visit will feature a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, followed by a breathtaking aerial tour of the Mahakumbh area.

An international delegation comprising representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will immerse themselves in the spiritual and cultural grandeur of the Mahakumbh 2025.

The delegation’s day will begin with a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam at 8:00 AM. The Sangam, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge, is considered one of the holiest sites for Hindus, offering a unique opportunity for the guests to witness and partake in the religious traditions of India.

After the sacred ritual, the delegation will proceed for breakfast, scheduled at 9:30 AM. Following this, they will embark on an aerial tour of the Mahakumbh area via helicopter, providing them with a breathtaking view of the vast expanse of pilgrims, camps, and cultural displays that define the world’s largest religious congregation.

The tour is expected to conclude by 1:30 PM. Following this spiritually enriching experience, the international representatives will head to the airport, marking the end of their visit to Prayagraj.

(More details will be updated)

ALSO READ: How To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela For Less Than Rs.10,000?