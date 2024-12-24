Kumbh Special Trains To Operate From Delhi, Bihar, And Other States – Check Routes, Stops, And Timings

Kumbh Special Train List: Indian Railways has been continuously announcing special trains for the convenience of pilgrims traveling to the Kumbh Mela. Now, Northern Railway has announced the operation of several more special trains.

MahaKumbh Special Train List: In light of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Northern Railway has announced several special trains for the convenience of pilgrims. These trains will operate from various railway stations across the country to different railway stations in Prayagraj. The newly announced trains will be particularly helpful for passengers from states like Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar. Here’s a list of the special trains announced by Northern Railway for the Kumbh Mela.

02417 / 02418 – Subedarganj – Delhi – Subedarganj Superfast Kumbh Special Train – Twice a Week

Train number 02417 will operate from Subedarganj to Delhi Junction every Friday and Saturday. It will depart from Subedarganj at 9:35 PM and reach New Delhi at 8:55 AM the next day. Similarly, train number 02418 will operate from Delhi Junction every Saturday and Sunday, departing at 9:30 AM and arriving at Subedarganj at 7:40 PM. These trains will operate from January 3 to February 28, 2025, and will stop at Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, and Aligarh stations on their route.

04145 / 04146 – Subedarganj – Delhi – Subedarganj Superfast Kumbh Special Train – Weekly

Train number 04145 will operate from Subedarganj every Thursday at 9:35 PM, reaching Delhi Junction at 8:55 AM the next morning. Similarly, train number 04146 will depart from Delhi Junction every Friday at 9:30 AM and reach Subedarganj at 7:40 PM the same day. These trains will operate from January 2 to February 27, 2025, and will stop at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur railway stations.

08251 / 08252 – Raigarh – Varanasi – Raigarh Kumbh Special Train

Train number 08251 will depart from Raigarh on January 25, 2025, at 2:00 PM and reach Varanasi at 10:00 AM on the third day. Similarly, train number 08252 will depart from Varanasi on January 27, 2025, at 10:50 AM and return to Raigarh on the third day at 5:25 AM. These trains will stop at Champa Junction, Bilaspur Junction, Pendra Road, Anuppur Junction, Shahdol Junction, Umaria, Katni Junction, Maihar, Satna Junction, Manikpur Junction, Prayagraj Chhivki, Mirzapur, and Chunar Junction stations.

01455 / 01456 – Pune – Mau Junction – Pune Kumbh Special Train

Train number 01455 will depart from Pune every 8th, 16th, and 24th January, and 6th, 8th, and 21st February 2025 at 10:10 AM. It will reach Mau Junction via Varanasi by 10:00 PM the following day. Similarly, train number 01456 will depart from Mau Junction on 9th, 17th, and 25th January, and 7th, 9th, and 22nd February 2025 at 11:50 PM, reaching Pune at 3:45 PM on the third day. These trains will stop at Azamgarh, Shahganj, Chunar, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Manikpur, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Banapura, Harda, Khirkia, Talwaria, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Belapur, Ahmednagar, and Daund Corridor Line stations.

03409 / 03410 – Malda Town – Prayagraj Rambag – Malda Town Kumbh Special Train

Train number 03409 will operate every Thursday and Saturday (from 2nd January 2025 to 22nd February 2025) from Malda Town at 8:45 PM and reach Prayagraj Rambag at 5:15 PM the next day. In the return direction, train number 03410 will operate every Friday and Sunday (from 3rd January 2025 to 23rd February 2025) from Prayagraj Rambag at 7:15 PM and reach Malda Town at 2:30 PM the next day. These trains will stop at Varanasi, DDU Junction, Buxar Junction, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, Kiuul Junction, Abhaypur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa, New Farakka stations.

09403 / 09404 – Ahmedabad Junction – Janghayi – Ahmedabad Junction Kumbh Special Train

Train number 09403 will operate from Ahmedabad Junction on 9th, 16th, 21st January, and 5th, 14th, 15th, 18th, 19th, and 26th February 2025 at 9:15 PM and reach Janghayi at 3:00 AM on the third day. Similarly, train number 09404 will operate from Janghayi Junction on 11th, 18th, 23rd January, and 7th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, and 28th February 2025 at 8:30 AM and reach Ahmedabad Junction by the third day at 3:00 PM. These trains will stop at Anand, Chayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Kila, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, and Prayagraj stations.

