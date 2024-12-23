Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Reviews Preparations In Prayagraj, 50,000 Security Personnels Deployed

More than 50,000 security personnel, as well as drones and advanced surveillance systems, will be deployed to ensure the pilgrims' safety throughout the huge stadium.

Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings, are being done with increased focus on security, infrastructure, and convenience for devotees. The event, scheduled to take place between January 13 and February 26, is expected to attract over 45 crore pilgrims. More than 50,000 security personnel, as well as drones and advanced surveillance systems, will be deployed to ensure the pilgrims’ safety throughout the huge stadium.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Monday to review the arrangements and expressed confidence in hosting a grand and historic Maha Kumbh. “This year, special attention is being given to cleanliness, infrastructure, and the safety of pilgrims. We aim to provide a smooth and spiritual experience for all visitors,” he stated during a press briefing.

Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025

Enhanced Security Measures: With potential threats like terrorist attacks, cybercrimes, and rogue drones, high-tech security arrangements, including drones and AI-driven surveillance systems, have been implemented.

With potential threats like terrorist attacks, cybercrimes, and rogue drones, high-tech security arrangements, including drones and AI-driven surveillance systems, have been implemented. Ganga Riverfront Development : For the first time, devotees will witness the newly developed Ganga Riverfront, which is expected to be completed by December 30. This initiative aims to offer a visually captivating and serene experience.

: For the first time, devotees will witness the newly developed Ganga Riverfront, which is expected to be completed by December 30. This initiative aims to offer a visually captivating and serene experience. Medical Facilities : A 100-bed temporary hospital has been set up to address medical emergencies, ensuring quick and efficient healthcare services during the event.

: A 100-bed temporary hospital has been set up to address medical emergencies, ensuring quick and efficient healthcare services during the event. Showcasing Prayagraj: Pilgrims will be treated to a grand tableau showcasing the cultural heritage and history of Prayagraj, adding a unique element to this year’s Kumbh Mela.

CM Yogi’s Review Visit

The Chief Minister’s visit included a packed schedule, beginning with prayers and Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. He inspected key infrastructure projects, including the tent city at Arail, the Bharadwaj Corridor, and Prayagraj Airport, ensuring that the development work is on track.

During a high-level review meeting at the Prayagraj Mela Authority’s ICCC auditorium, CM Yogi emphasized the importance of timely completion of projects. Officials assured him of their readiness to host the massive event, which will span several kilometers.

CM Yogi’s visit lasted for four hours, during which he also visited the Prayagraj Railway Junction and the Swarup Rani Medical College to review preparedness. He departed for Lucknow at 4:10 PM, leaving instructions to maintain the highest standards in security, sanitation, and service delivery.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is a spiritual and cultural phenomenon that attracts millions of devotees from across the world. With over 45 crore pilgrims expected to attend, this year’s event will be one of the largest ever.

ALSO READ: No more ‘Kumbh Mein Bichhre Bhai’: Maha Kumbh 2025 to redefine safety with top-notch lost & found system