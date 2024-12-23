Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Maha Kumbh 2025: Digital Khoya-Paya Centers With Top Notch Tech Will Make Sure There Is No More ‘Bichre Bhai’

With these technological advancements, Maha Kumbh 2025 is poised to become a landmark event, prioritizing safety and organization over chaos.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Digital Khoya-Paya Centers With Top Notch Tech Will Make Sure There Is No More ‘Bichre Bhai’

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to make the Maha Kumbh 2025 a secure and seamless experience for pilgrims through the use of cutting-edge technology and strategic planning.

In collaboration with the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the Police Department, a modernized lost-and-found system is being introduced to eliminate the longstanding issue of missing individuals at the iconic event.

The familiar cinematic trope of loved ones getting lost in the massive crowds of the Kumbh Mela, as depicted in numerous Bollywood films, is set to become a thing of the past. The new system aims to prevent separations and facilitate swift reunions, transforming the traditional chaos into stories of efficiency and safety.

Digital Khoya-Paya Centers

At the core of this initiative are digital lost-and-found centers, equipped with advanced registration systems. Details of missing individuals will be promptly recorded and disseminated across platforms, including social media channels like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Regular announcements and tech-driven processes are expected to alleviate anxiety and redefine the event as a haven of security.

A senior official commented, “Our goal is to make the Kumbh an event where families feel safe and supported, ensuring memorable experiences for everyone.”

Special measures are being implemented to safeguard children and women. Anyone claiming a lost child or woman must present verifiable identification. In cases of doubt, law enforcement will intervene to ensure safety. This step aims to prevent the risks often dramatized in films, where lost individuals face potential harm.

A Cinematic Shift: From Chaos to Safety

The trope of siblings or loved ones separating at the Kumbh, immortalized in classics like Taqdeer (1943) and Mela (1971), will give way to a high-tech reality. If a missing person remains unclaimed for over 12 hours, authorities will provide shelter and care, replacing tales of dramatic chaos with real-life safety and reunions.

AI-Powered Surveillance for Enhanced Security

For the first time, advanced face recognition (FR) cameras will be deployed at railway stations serving Kumbh pilgrims. These AI-powered systems will work alongside CCTV cameras to monitor crowds, detect suspicious behavior, and prevent security breaches.

Amit Singh, PRO of the Prayagraj Railway Division, stated, “With an estimated 10 crore devotees traveling by train for the event, robust security measures are imperative. FR cameras enable swift detection of anomalies, ensuring quick action to avert potential risks.”

Approximately 650 CCTV cameras and 100 FR cameras will be installed across key railway stations, covering platforms, shelters, and access points. The system is expected to be fully operational by January 2025, ensuring readiness for the influx of pilgrims.

A Historic Event Rooted in Safety

With these technological advancements, Maha Kumbh 2025 is poised to become a landmark event, prioritizing safety and organization over chaos. Pilgrims can anticipate a spiritually fulfilling journey, free from concerns of separation or mishap.

Rajesh Dwivedi, a senior police officer in Kumbhnagari, remarked, “These efforts will transform the Kumbh Mela into a secure, modern, and unforgettable experience for millions of devotees.”

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Essential Facts About Triveni Sangam, Akharas, And Sacred Rituals

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 mahakumbh news Trending news

